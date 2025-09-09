Lead the Way: 1891 Financial Life Seeks Board of Director Candidates

Board of Director candidates wanted to help guide 1891 Financial Life’s future of faith, family, community, and financial protection.

We are looking for candidates who are passionate about protecting families, strengthening communities, and guiding 1891 Financial Life into the future.” — Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial Life

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life, a member-driven fraternal life insurance society, is looking for candidates to run for its Board of Directors. This is an opportunity to help guide the future of an organization built on faith, family, and community.As a Board member, you’ll play a key role in shaping big-picture strategy, overseeing the responsible stewardship of assets, and ensuring our fraternal mission remains strong. Candidates should be committed to leading with integrity, valuing community, and balancing strategy with stewardship.“We are looking for candidates who are passionate about protecting families, strengthening communities, and guiding 1891 Financial Life into the future,” said Lisa Bickus, CEO of 1891 Financial Life. “Board service is not just leadership—it’s a way to give back and make a meaningful impact.”There are eight open positions on the Board for this election cycle. The current base stipend paid to board directors is $14,000. Terms are staggered as follows: Four-Year Term: The four candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be elected to a four-year term. Two-Year Term: The next four candidates will be elected to a two-year term.ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible, candidates must be or become members of 1891 Financial Life. If you are not yet a member but share our values and mission, we encourage you to join and consider running. Candidates must also be a baptized member of the Catholic Church and under 75 years of age. See additional requirements on the application.DESIRED EXPERIENCE:• Accounting• Investments• Legal• Financial Planning• Executive Management• Insurance• Securities• Actuarial• Professional Not-for-Profit Organizational Expertise• Public Policy/GovernmentHOW TO APPLY:1. Go to our website www.1891financiallife.com 2. Click the “APPLY: Board of Director” red button at the top of the webpage.3. Click the “Download Application Form” button on the webpage.4. Save the application to your computer.5. Complete and submit your application and all required documents.Nominations close November 15, 2025.Send your completed materials either by email to 1891board@1891FinancialLife.com or mail them to:1891 Financial Life Vetting Committee200 N. Martingale Rd., Suite 405Schaumburg, IL 60173About 1891 Financial LifeOur culture is about looking out — for you, for others, for family, for the community. That is how we go “Beyond Life Insurance.”At 1891 Financial Life, we don’t just sell policies, we offer possibilities. We pride ourselves on giving back to the communities that we serve by providing quality and comprehensive insurance solutions. We are a not-for-profit life insurance Society, which means the sales from these financial service products help fund member benefits along with social, educational, and volunteer programs designed to respond to community needs. In 2023, 1891 Financial Life was listed by Forbes as one of "The World's Best Life Insurance Companies."Our portfolio is extensive, ranging from various life insurance policies to our annuities to support your financial needs no matter what stage of life you’re in.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.