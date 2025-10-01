Hach & Rose Introduces Updated Branding and Website, Showcasing Values and Results

New York, New York – Hach & Rose, a leading New York personal injury law firm, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and website that better reflect who they are and how they work. The firm represents injured workers, union members, and everyday New Yorkers, combining skilled legal advocacy with a compassionate, client-focused approach.

For more than 20 years, Hach & Rose has focused on delivering results that genuinely change lives. Their new brand goes beyond visuals, showing the firm’s values: trust, integrity, collaboration, and dedication to clients.

“This isn’t just about a new look, it’s about clearly showing who we are and what we stand for,” said Mike Rose, Partner. “We fight hard for our clients, act with integrity, and always keep the human side of each case front and center. The updated brand reflects our team’s strength, the trust we’ve earned, and the high standards we hold ourselves to every day.”

A Modern Look with a Human Touch

The new logo features a shield-shaped emblem with an “H&R” monogram, symbolizing protection and advocacy. Teal and blue tones convey trust and reassurance, while burgundy and orange accents bring energy and focus. The design reflects the firm’s blend of legal efficacy and approachable service.

The website has been redesigned for simplicity and ease of use. Visitors can quickly access information about services, explore resources, and reach the right attorney, all while experiencing the firm’s professional yet welcoming approach.

“Our goal is straightforward: to set a standard for results and service while making sure every client feels supported from start to finish,” said Amanda Lyons, Managing Attorney. “The new look and website make it easier for clients and referring partners to know exactly what to expect when they work with Hach & Rose.”

Built on Strong Values

Hach & Rose’s updated brand reflects the principles that guide their work every day. They earn trust through consistency and proven results, lead with integrity by always doing what’s right, and act with compassion by never losing sight of the human impact behind each case. Their culture of collaboration fosters teamwork within the firm and with clients, while their relentless drive brings focus and energy to every challenge they take on.

Learn more and see their transformation at UnionLawFirm.com.

Hach & Rose, based in New York, has spent nearly 25 years fighting for the injured and protecting workers. Founded by Michael Rose with his partner Greg Hach, a nationally recognized trial attorney, the firm was built on a promise: to be aggressive in the courtroom, compassionate when it matters, and trusted always. By combining relentless legal advocacy with a deeply personal approach, the firm delivers results that matter — verdicts and settlements that change lives — while ensuring every client feels supported from their first call to case resolution.

