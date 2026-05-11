Custom Legal Marketing Wins Communicator Award of Distinction

San Francisco, California – Law firm SEO company, Custom Legal Marketing, has been honored with an Award of Distinction at the Communicator Awards for its website, custom.legal. The company shortened its URL from customlegalmarketing.com to custom.legal following the launch of their new website in 2026. The Communicator Awards, administered by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), is one of the largest awards programs recognizing creative excellence in marketing and communications. The jury is composed of senior creative leaders from brands and institutions, including PepsiCo, Accenture, NASA/JPL, FedEx, Netflix, and the National Geographic Society.

The Award of Distinction recognizes projects that exceed industry standards in quality and achievement.

“We’ve spent two decades helping law firms tell their stories online, and our website is where we tell ours,” said Jason Bland, Co-Founder and CEO of Custom Legal Marketing.

A website built as a working resource for legal marketers

The Custom Legal Marketing website is structured less like a typical agency brochure and more like a working library for law firm marketers. Visitors can move fluidly between deep service explanations, technical guides, case studies, and primary research.

The redesign includes:

A growing Knowledge section featuring CLM’s original research, including its widely cited PageSpeed and law firm SEO analysis and its study on whether law firms are using AI content to rank at the top of Google search. Studies are presented with methodology, sample sizes, statistical findings, and visualizations, not just conclusions.

A dedicated Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) hub covering ChatGPT SEO, Google AI Overview optimization for lawyers, and Perplexity SEO, alongside link building strategy and lawyer keyword research.

A Schema for Lawyers library with practical, code-level guides covering Article, Person, Event, Video, Local Business, and Breadcrumbs schema markup.

Downloadable keyword reports for nearly every practice area, drawn from CLM’s research data.

A dedicated Sequoia section introducing CLM’s proprietary AI-powered marketing intelligence platform, built entirely in-house and now deployed across the agency’s client base.

A portfolio that extends far beyond website design

While custom.legal showcases CLM’s design and development capability, the agency’s service portfolio reaches considerably further. Under the “What We Do” section of the site, CLM offers law firm marketing strategy, branding, content marketing, email marketing, PPC management, press and public relations, social media marketing, video production, and AI legal marketing, in addition to website design and development.

CLM works across multiple practice areas, including personal injury, employment law, family law, criminal defense, elder law and estate planning, immigration, intellectual property, litigation, business law, bankruptcy, tax law, and social security disability. The agency’s research-first orientation, primary data studies, schema and technical SEO depth, and the Sequoia platform together reflect a portfolio that has grown well past traditional agency boundaries.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm marketing agency built for how clients actually find lawyers today. Founded in 2005, CLM combines award-winning creative with a purpose-built AI platform, Sequoia, to help law firms stand out, get chosen, and grow in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Custom Legal Marketing

1111 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94133

800-789-6451

https://custom.legal/

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