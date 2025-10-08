Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,031 in the last 365 days.

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (10-09-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the first of the weekly Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing reports for the fall 2025 season. IDFG interviewed steelhead anglers along the Upper Salmon River last Thursday through last Sunday, with no anglers reporting catching a steelhead. Angler effort was low during the first weekend of October (see table below), but we did observe anglers in all location codes downstream of Salmon, ID with most of the angler effort located between the Middle Fork and North Fork in location code 15. 

Since this report is coming out later in the week, we can mention that we interviewed a couple of anglers on Wednesday, October 8, who had caught steelhead below North Fork. This data is not shown in the table below since that was only for interviews through October 5, but it will be included in next week’s report.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (10-09-2025)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more