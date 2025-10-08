Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report (10-09-2025)

Hi everyone, this is the first of the weekly Upper Salmon River steelhead fishing reports for the fall 2025 season. IDFG interviewed steelhead anglers along the Upper Salmon River last Thursday through last Sunday, with no anglers reporting catching a steelhead. Angler effort was low during the first weekend of October (see table below), but we did observe anglers in all location codes downstream of Salmon, ID with most of the angler effort located between the Middle Fork and North Fork in location code 15.

Since this report is coming out later in the week, we can mention that we interviewed a couple of anglers on Wednesday, October 8, who had caught steelhead below North Fork. This data is not shown in the table below since that was only for interviews through October 5, but it will be included in next week’s report.