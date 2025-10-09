Officers investigating illegal killing of up to 4 moose in Elk River and Clarkia areas

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers began investigating the illegal killing of up to four moose in the Elk River and Clarkia areas. The moose were killed on PotlatchDeltic corporate timber lands between Oct. 3 and 5. Conservation officers are looking for additional information including kill sites and people in the area hunting or transporting moose.

Moose are considered trophy animals in Idaho with limited tags available to hunters via a draw system. A successful hunter that harvests a moose will not be granted a tag again, hence its ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ status. At the time of this incident there is an open moose season in the area with only twelve tags awarded between the two areas.

Anyone with information relating to this case is encouraged to contact the Fish and Game Clearwater Regional Office at (208) 799-5010, the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline (CAP) at (800) 632-5999, or report on the Fish and Game's enforcement tip line. Anyone reporting may remain anonymous, and those who provide information that leads to an arrest are eligible for financial rewards.