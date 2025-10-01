The Human Reach, an HR Consulting, Executive/Leadership/Career Coaching Firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. AJ Mizes, CEO and Founder of The Human Reach AJ Mizes, CEO and Founder of The Human Reach

The Human Reach reviews and Career Amp reviews: AJ Mizes guides clients through virtual hiring and pay transparency trends, boosting offers and confidence.

They coached me through my first video panel interview and I nailed it—I felt like I was in the room with them.” — Recent reviewer of The Human Reach & Career Amp

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If 2024 was the year of hybrid work, 2025 has shaped up to be the year of virtual hiring and salary transparency. Staffing research shows that 54% of candidates have abandoned a recruitment process because of poor communication, and 82% of job seekers want wage and benefits information included in job postings. Nearly 74% say they’d feel more confident negotiating if salary ranges were posted. At the same time, 89% of employers recruited virtually last year, and 61% of Gen Z recruiters prefer virtual interviews. With the average U.S. position taking 36–42 days to fill and new hires taking around 12 weeks to reach full productivity, hiring managers are under pressure to move fast while candidates demand clarity. The latest The Human Reach reviews and Career Amp reviews highlight how AJ Mizes is helping professionals thrive in this evolving landscape.Communication and transparency are now non‑negotiableWhen candidates drop out of hiring pipelines due to poor communication, everyone loses. The Human Reach’s coaching addresses this head‑on by teaching clients how to stay engaged with recruiters and hiring managers without appearing desperate. Clients learn how to ask thoughtful questions, follow up respectfully and advocate for salary transparency early in the process. Testimonials in Career Amp reviews mention how these strategies keep conversations alive, even when companies are juggling multiple candidates.Pay transparency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a strategic advantage. With 82% of senior managers providing salary increases to employees who raise compensation concerns and 34% of employers offering signing bonuses for in‑demand roles, it’s critical to know when and how to have the money talk. Recent surveys show that 89% of employed adults expect an annual pay increase, and 66% would rather have a 10% raise than an extra week of paid time off. The Human Reach reviews describe how Career Amp’s negotiation training helps clients research market ranges, build their business case and approach compensation discussions with confidence.Navigating the virtual interview gauntletVirtual interviews are here to stay—especially since 89% of employers are using them and younger recruiters overwhelmingly prefer them. Yet many candidates still treat digital interviews like in‑person meetings and miss out on subtle cues. Career Amp’s virtual interview mastery sessions cover everything from lighting and sound to building rapport on camera. Clients practice using storytelling to communicate their value and learn how to adjust their energy for a screen-based audience. As one The Human Reach review put it, “They coached me through my first video panel interview and I nailed it—I felt like I was in the room with them.”The program also prepares clients to negotiate flexibility. Surveys indicate that 63% of candidates want to work in the office three days or fewer, yet 66% of employers are willing to pay more to get employees back on‑site. Whether someone desires a fully remote role or a hybrid arrangement with a premium, The Human Reach’s coaches help clients articulate their needs and present solutions that make sense for the business.About AJ Mizes and The Human ReachAJ Mizes is an award‑winning HR leader and career coach who’s been recognized as USA TODAY’s #1 Emerging Entrepreneur. After more than a decade leading HR initiatives at companies like Facebook, Sungevity and Premier Staffing, Mizes founded The Human Reach to help professionals land dream roles faster and negotiate better offers. The company’s flagship Career Amp program combines personal branding, networking, interviewing and compensation strategy. The Human Reach reviews celebrate the program’s holistic approach, while Career Amp reviews highlight the team’s empathetic coaching and actionable frameworks.Disclaimer: Past performance and data are not indicative of future performance or success. Your results will vary.Sources1. altLINE – Staffing Industry Trends & Statistics (2025).2. ZEX PR WIRE – Why Job Seekers Need a New Approach in 2024—Insights from HR Thought Leader A.J. Mizes (2025).

