AJ Mizes, CEO and Founder of The Human Reach The Human Reach, an HR Consulting, Executive/Leadership/Career Coaching Firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area. AJ Mizes, CEO and Founder of The Human Reach

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’ve ever applied for hundreds of jobs and heard nothing back, you’re not alone. Recent networking research reveals that 85% of jobs are filled through networking, and roughly 70% of available positions are never posted publicly. Instead, companies hire through referrals, internal promotions and conversations that happen behind the scenes. The latest The Human Reach reviews and Career Amp reviews show that clients who work with AJ Mizes are breaking through these invisible walls and landing roles faster by tapping into the hidden job market.The numbers don’t lie – networking opens doorsAccording to industry studies, 70% of professionals hired in recent years had a connection at their company, and 80% of professionals consider networking essential for career success. Unfortunately, only a small percentage of job seekers are reaching out to their networks regularly, even though opportunities abound. That disconnect is why The Human Reach’s Sidedoor Method focuses on relationship‑building. In an internal study, clients who engaged with their coaches and reached out for support were twice as likely to land an offer compared with those who stayed quiet. Feedback in Career Amp reviews highlights how participants learn to ask for informational interviews, leverage alumni networks and cultivate mentors who champion their careers.Networking isn’t just about meeting people; it’s about being strategic. For example, 41% of professionals surveyed said they want to network more often, yet they aren’t sure where to start. The Human Reach provides scripts and templates for every stage of outreach—from reconnecting with former colleagues to approaching senior leaders. The result? Clients are uncovering roles they never would have found on job boards and negotiating offers that reflect their value.A job market in flux makes networking more valuableThe labor market continues to evolve rapidly. Staffing data shows that it takes 36–42 days to fill an average position and that the average vacancy costs employers around $98 per day. That’s a huge incentive for companies to move quickly when they find the right candidate—often someone who comes recommended by a trusted connection. Meanwhile, work preferences are shifting: 63% of candidates want to work in the office three days or fewer, yet 66% of employers are willing to pay more to get employees back on‑site. Navigating these mixed signals requires inside information and advocacy. Through The Human Reach’s coaching, clients learn how to ask about hybrid work options, negotiate flexible schedules and align their personal needs with company goals.Introducing Networking Mastery within Career AmpIn response to client demand and industry trends, AJ Mizes is unveiling Networking Mastery, a new module within Career Amp. This training dives deeper into relationship‑building skills that go beyond sending a LinkedIn connection request. Participants learn how to position themselves as thought leaders, craft compelling outreach messages, and maintain authentic relationships over time. The module pairs live practice sessions with accountability check‑ins so clients actually follow through on their networking goals. Early participants report feeling more confident in conversations and see an increase in referrals from their expanded networks.About AJ Mizes and The Human ReachAJ Mizes is an award‑winning HR leader, executive coach and CEO of The Human Reach. Named USA TODAY’s #1 Emerging Entrepreneur, Mizes has spent more than a decade coaching professionals and leading HR initiatives at companies like Facebook, Sungevity and Premier Staffing. The Human Reach offers programs that combine personal branding, interview preparation and leadership development. The Human Reach reviews praise the company’s ability to help clients clarify their professional story and accelerate their careers, while Career Amp reviews consistently commend the team’s empathetic coaching style.Disclaimer: Past performance and data are not indicative of future performance or success. Your results will vary.Sources1. Apollo Technical – 15 Important Networking Statistics Everyone Should Know (2025).2. altLINE – Staffing Industry Trends & Statistics (2025).3. ZEX PR WIRE – Why Job Seekers Need a New Approach in 2024—Insights from HR Thought Leader A.J. Mizes (2025).

