Provar Names Carine Clark as Board Chairperson, Adds Former Salesforce Executive Mike Milburn to Board

Provar expands Board with Carine Clark as Chairperson and ex-Salesforce exec Mike Milburn, marking a new chapter of growth and leadership.

Carine and Mike bring extraordinary leadership and Salesforce expertise to Provar. Their guidance will be pivotal as we expand globally and continue delivering innovation for the Salesforce ecosystem.” — Tony Sumpster, CEO of Provar

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provar, the leading provider of Salesforce test automation solutions, has announced two major additions to its Board of Directors. Carine Clark has been appointed Board Chairperson, and Mike Milburn, former Salesforce executive, has joined as Board Director.Clark, a four-time president and CEO of high-growth technology companies, has built a career helping organizations scale and thrive. She has led companies including Allegiance, MaritzCX, and Banyan, and is widely recognized for her data-driven leadership and board service across the SaaS and financial services sectors. Clark currently also serves as Chairperson of the Board of Domo, a publicly traded tech company.“Provar is reshaping how Salesforce teams think about quality,” said Carine Clark. “With the right team, the right technology, and a clear vision, Provar is on track to lead the industry—and I’m excited to help accelerate that journey.”Joining Clark on the board is Mike Milburn, who brings over 25 years of SaaS leadership. Milburn has provided strong leadership in a number of different roles including CoFounder, GM/SVP, President, Board of Directors and Board of Trustees. He previously held senior leadership roles at Salesforce and Salsify. He has previously sat on the Board of Directors for Samanage (now SolarWinds Corp; NYSE: SWI) and OnProcess, part of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), EV Passport. Milburn’s Advisory Board roles include ScreenMeet, Data.world (now part of ServiceNow); NYSE: NOW), Replicant, and CIPIO.ai.“I’ve seen firsthand what it takes to scale Salesforce to thousands of customers worldwide,” said Mike Milburn. “Provar is enabling that same kind of scale for testing and quality, and I’m thrilled to help accelerate the company’s impact.”Tony Sumpster, CEO of Provar, said the appointments reflect the company’s momentum:“Carine and Mike bring extraordinary leadership and Salesforce expertise to Provar. Their guidance will be pivotal as we expand globally and continue delivering innovation for the Salesforce ecosystem.”These appointments signal Provar’s next chapter—scaling globally, innovating faster, and leading Salesforce test automation.About ProvarAs the leading end-to-end test automation platform for Salesforce, Provar simplifies testing, accelerates releases, and ensures reliable performance at scale. Trusted by global enterprises, Provar combines deep Salesforce expertise with resilient and scalable automation to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and support seamless digital transformation.For more information: www.provar.com For media inquiries, please contact:Samantha SpectorVP of Marketingsamantha.spector@provar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.