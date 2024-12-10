Provar Welcomes Tony Sumpster as New CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Tony Sumpster has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer of Provar

Provar, the leading provider of test automation solutions for Salesforce, announced that Tony Sumpster as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Tony’s leadership experience and deep understanding of scaling high-performing organizations make him the ideal person to lead Provar into its next chapter” — Geraint Waters

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEProvar Welcomes Tony Sumpster as New CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation[London, UK] – [December 10th, 2024] – Provar, the leading provider of test automation solutions for Salesforce, today announced that Tony Sumpster has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Sumpster succeeds Provar co-founder and current CEO Geraint Waters.This leadership transition is a carefully considered step led by Waters to position Provar to achieve its fullest potential. Waters, who will remain on the company’s board, and has been instrumental in its growth, will become Chief Evangelist deeply involved in the company’s mission, leveraging his expertise to support critical projects and initiatives.Sumpster brings a wealth of leadership experience in growing and transforming SaaS businesses. Before Provar, Tony served as the CEO of Worksoft, a global leader in automation, where he guided top companies like PepsiCo, Nike, and Microsoft in optimizing and de-risking their end-to-end business processes at scale. With a proven track record of delivering growth and innovation, Tony’s appointment underscores Provar’s commitment to delivering value to its employees, customers and partners.“Tony’s leadership experience and deep understanding of scaling high-performing organizations make him the ideal person to lead Provar into its next chapter,” said Waters. “This decision was made with careful thought and a long-term vision for the company’s success. I’m excited to continue contributing to Provar alongside Tony and our exceptional team.”Sumpster expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “I am honored to join Provar and build on the strong foundation Geraint and the team have established. Provar is a leader in test automation for Salesforce, and I look forward to working with Geraint and the team to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, while continuing to prioritize customer outcomes.”This leadership transition signals an exciting new chapter for Provar as the company focuses on expanding its reach, advancing its solutions, and reinforcing its role as a trusted leader in test automation for Salesforce.About Provar As the leading end-to-end test automation platform for Salesforce, Provar simplifies testing, accelerates releases, and ensures reliable performance at scale. Trusted by global enterprises, Provar combines deep Salesforce expertise with an intuitive interface to drive efficiency, reduce risk, and support seamless digital transformation.For more information: www.provar.com For media inquiries, please contact: Samantha Spector VP of Global Marketing samantha.spector@provar.com

