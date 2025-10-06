Archive Intel Announces $6.3M Series A to Accelerate AI-Powered Compliance Innovation

Capital Raise Builds on Momentum of All-in-One Archiving and Marketing Review Platform for Regulated Firms

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archive Intel , an AI-powered compliance platform for wealth management and financial services, today announced it has raised $6.3 million in a Series A round led by Gray Line Partners, with continued participation from existing investors Social Leverage and Garuda Ventures. This financing brings the company’s total funding to $8.8 million since its launch in April 2024.Archive Intel consolidates communications archiving, marketing compliance, and oversight in a single secure platform. More than 500 firms and 7,000 users rely on the technology to reduce manual review by up to 85% and cut false compliance flags by 99%, giving teams faster and more accurate supervision.“Archive Intel is leading the next generation of compliance technology,” said Eddie Kang, Managing Partner at Gray Line Partners. “As regulatory complexity increases, their unified platform offers a critical solution for firms navigating recordkeeping, marketing oversight, and risk management.”Founder and CEO Larry Shumbres added, “AI is redefining how compliance is managed across wealth management. This funding allows us to scale with the rapid demand for an all-in-one solution that helps firms stay ahead of regulatory scrutiny with AI-powered workflows.”Shumbres continued, “Compliance has long been weighed down by fragmented technology in legacy systems. We are replacing that with infrastructure that is intuitive, efficient, and purpose-built for how regulated firms operate.”The company recently introduced AI Marketing Review , which flags high-risk language, suggests compliant edits, and automates approvals under the SEC Marketing Rule. Every step is logged and audit-ready, reducing review cycles from days to minutes.Recent milestones include finalist recognition in two WealthManagement.com Industry Awards categories (AI Workflow Automation and Compliance) and selection for Future Proof Festival’s AI Demo Drop – one of seven companies chosen from hundreds of submissions.Glenn DeBell, Chief Compliance Officer at Great Point Capital, highlighted the day-to-day impact. “Archive Intel has been nothing less than extraordinary. Before moving to Archive Intel, our firm could only archive two social media platforms. Now, our Registered Reps use nearly every form of social media and text clients from their personal devices, with it all archived automatically. Archive Intel’s solution has given our firm the ability to use more avenues of communication, in a safe and compliant way.”Since late 2021, the SEC has issued nearly $3 billion in fines across more than 100 firms for recordkeeping failures and Marketing Rule violations. Archive Intel’s platform is designed to help firms manage these risks proactively while maintaining full data ownership and audit readiness.Capital from the Series A will expand AI engineering, grow customer success, and accelerate development of new products, including trade monitoring, attestations, and AI agents for proactive compliance.About Gray Line PartnersGray Line Partners is a growth equity firm focused on enterprise software businesses at the early growth stage. The firm partners with founders building transformative companies that will shape industries in the decades ahead.About Archive IntelArchive Intelligence, Inc. (d/b/a Archive Intel) is an AI-powered compliance platform for regulated firms. Archive Intel helps teams monitor, archive, and manage communication across iMessage, Android, WhatsApp, social media, web, email, chat, and other digital channels. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and designed to meet regulatory requirements without changing how firms work. With real-time text archiving, customizable whitelisting, and AI Marketing Review, Archive Intel simplifies oversight and makes compliance more efficient.

