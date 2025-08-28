Archive Intel Launches AI Marketing Review to Streamline Compliance with SEC and FINRA Marketing Rule

Archive Intel's AI Marketing Review Solution

The AI-powered feature boosts collaboration and efficiency between marketing and compliance teams.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archive Intel , an AI-powered compliance platform for regulated industries, has announced the launch of AI Marketing Review, a purpose-built solution designed to streamline marketing compliance review and approval in accordance with the SEC and FINRA Marketing Rules. The new offering helps financial marketing and compliance teams work faster without compromising oversight.Integrated directly into Archive Intel’s platform, AI Marketing Review uses intelligent automation to flag performance claims, testimonials, and high-risk phrases in context. The AI provides compliant language suggestions with every change editable, transparent, and tracked. Teams can collaborate in real time, and final content is routed to compliance for approval with a full audit trail preserved.“This isn’t just automation. It’s regulatory alignment,” said Larry Shumbres, CEO and Co-Founder of Archive Intel. “Our AI was designed with one goal – to reduce review time and costly bottlenecks without compromising oversight. Marketing and compliance teams shouldn’t be at odds. They should be aligned in one transparent workflow.”Key features of AI Marketing Review include:AI-Powered Risk Detection: Automatically identifies high-risk terms, performance claims, and testimonial language based on SEC Marketing Rule guidance.Compliant Language Suggestions: Delivers inline recommendations in context to reduce rewrites and streamline compliance review.All-in-One Review, Approval, and Archiving: Sends content directly to compliance teams to minimize reuploads, email threads, or separate tools required.Audit-Ready Documentation: Captures every suggestion, edit, and approval with time-stamped logs for full transparency and traceability.Compliance Oversight and Control: Documents and archives every step for audit-readiness, while compliance teams retain full control and final approval.SOC II Type 2 Certified: Ensures marketing content is reviewed securely with enterprise-level data protection."The real win with AI Marketing Review isn’t just fewer false flags – it's the time we get back,” said Andrew J. Evans, Founder & CEO of Rossby Financial LLC. “Archive Intel's solution gives us the time and space to shift compliance from reactive to proactive."AI Marketing Review is built specifically for regulated industries, unlike generic generative AI or advertising tools. It supports the growing need for compliant marketing operations while reinforcing firm-level control and governance. Learn more about AI Marketing Review at archiveintel.com/solutions/ai-marketing-review/ About Archive IntelArchive Intelligence, Inc. (DBA “Archive Intel”) is an AI-powered compliance platform built for regulated industries. Archive Intel helps firms monitor, archive, and manage communication across iMessage, Android, WhatsApp, social media, web, email, chat, and other digital channels. Its SOC II-compliant data protection. platform is designed to meet regulatory requirements without changing how your firm works. With features like real-time text archiving, customizable whitelisting, and AI Marketing Review, Archive Intel simplifies oversight and makes compliance more efficient.For more information about Archive Intel, visit www.archiveintel.com

