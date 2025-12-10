Moral Markets: Survey Reveals the U.S. Companies Americans Believe Are Truly 'Doing the Right Thing'

To find out which brands people trust most on an ethical level, MarketBeat surveyed 3,012 respondents nationwide, revealing a moral map of corporate America.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to choosing where to spend or invest their money, Americans are increasingly looking beyond price tags and profit margins – they are asking which companies actually do the right thing.To find out which brands people trust most on an ethical level, MarketBeat , a financial media company, surveyed 3,012 respondents nationwide, revealing a fascinating moral map of corporate America. From chocolate makers funding children’s education to grocers leading hurricane relief efforts, the results show that integrity can be just as powerful as innovation.The top 10 were as follows:1. Hershey Company, Hershey, PennsylvaniaFounded by Milton Hershey over a century ago, this chocolate giant still honors its founder’s philanthropic vision. Profits fund the Milton Hershey School for disadvantaged children, while sustainability programs promote ethical cocoa sourcing worldwide. Few corporations so clearly tie their past and present to purpose – a sweet symbol of Pennsylvania generosity.2. The Campbell's Company, Camden, New JerseyOne of the Garden State’s oldest corporate citizens, Campbell’s has focused heavily on reducing food waste, improving packaging sustainability, and supporting local hunger relief programs. Its visible reinvestment in Camden – including community gardens and education funding – reflects a commitment to being part of the solution, not just the skyline.3. Burt’s Bees, Durham, North CarolinaFrom a humble beeswax candle venture to a global skincare brand, Burt’s Bees operates on a “Greater Good” business model – sustainable sourcing, recyclable packaging, and transparent supply chains. Its cheerful branding belies a serious moral core: doing well by doing good.4. Ocean Spray, Lakeville, MassachusettsFar from a faceless food conglomerate, Ocean Spray operates as a farmer-owned cooperative, keeping profits in the hands of its grower-members. The company’s sustainability efforts – from wetland preservation to water-efficient cranberry farming – are deeply tied to Massachusetts’ landscape. Its enduring success proves that when businesses stay rooted in place and purpose, both the land and the people thrive.5. CVS Health, Woonsocket, Rhode IslandHeadquartered in Rhode Island, CVS made a defining ethical stand in 2014 by stopping the sale of tobacco products nationwide – sacrificing billions in revenue to align with its healthcare mission. The company continues to invest in mental health, pharmacy access, and community clinics. In a small state with big ideals, that decision still resonates as a landmark in corporate conscience.6. Publix Super Markets, Lakeland, FloridaFounded in 1930, Publix remains employee-owned – a rarity among major grocers – and that sense of shared stake has helped define its reputation for fairness and service. The company invests heavily in food donation programs and hurricane relief efforts, while its long-standing “Publix Serves” initiative mobilizes thousands of associates for community volunteering. In a state shaped by resilience and hospitality, Publix’s blend of pride and practicality feels genuinely Floridian.7. McCormick & Company, Hunt Valley, MarylandA Maryland mainstay since the 19th century, McCormick continues to lead on sustainability and fairness. The spice giant supports small farmers worldwide through ethical sourcing programs and champions diversity across its workforce. Its long history of consistency, transparency, and community philanthropy makes it one of Maryland’s most quietly respected corporations.8. Hallmark Cards, Kansas City, KansasStarted by JC Hall in 1910 and with family members still serving on the board after more than a century, Hallmark has built its reputation on empathy as much as artistry. The company prioritizes sustainability in its paper sourcing, diversity in its storytelling, and fairness in its workplace policies. Its headquarters remain in Kansas City, where Hallmark’s culture of kindness and consistency continues to define one of the state’s most respected homegrown brands.9. Tillamook Creamery, Tillamook, OregonFar more than a dairy brand, Tillamook operates as a farmer-owned cooperative, ensuring profits circle back to the community that built it. The company is known for sustainable farming, animal welfare standards, and transparent labeling. In a state where craftsmanship and conscience intertwine, Tillamook captures the Oregon ideal — wholesome, local, and quietly principled.10. Buc-ee’s, Lake Jackson, TexasWhat began as a roadside gas station has grown into a statewide symbol of friendliness and efficiency. Buc-ee’s keeps its wages high, bathrooms spotless, and culture unapologetically Texan. Behind the humor and beaver mascot lies a serious commitment to hospitality and worker respect – proof that ethics can travel at 80 miles per hour.MarketBeat has created an infographic showing the 118 top companies that represent people’s values:“Ethical perception is becoming the new currency of brand loyalty,” said Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat. “People want to believe the companies they support share their values - and they’re rewarding those that prove it.”

