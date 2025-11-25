Survey Reveals Which Family-Owned Companies Job Seekers Most Want to Work For

MarketBeat, a financial media company, carried out a survey of 3,012 job seekers, asking them which of the family-run companies they most want to work for.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While corporate giants tend to dominate the headlines, family-run companies often come with a different set of benefits – stability, loyalty, and a culture that feels more personal. MarketBeat , a financial media company, carried out a survey of 3,012 job seekers, asking them which of these employers they most want to work for. The top 10 were as follows:1. The Breakers – Palm Beach, FloridaThis legendary oceanfront resort has been in the hands of Henry Flagler’s descendants since its founding in 1896 – four generations of family stewardship that seamlessly ties Gilded Age grandeur to modern luxury. For young professionals eyeing a career in hospitality, The Breakers offers more than just prestige – it delivers mentorship rooted in heritage, exposure to high-end operations, and a rare chance to contribute to an enduring vision that still reinvests in guest experience and place-making.2. Zippy’s – Honolulu, HawaiiSince opening in 1966, Zippy’s has grown from a local plate-lunch joint into a beloved, family-run restaurant chain – now led by second-generation CEO Jason Higa, who started as a dishwasher before stepping into leadership. That kind of “grew up in the kitchen” story isn’t just charming – it speaks to internal growth, humility, and an operations-savvy culture. For young professionals in hospitality, working at Zippy’s isn’t just about the job; it’s about being part of something ingrained in Hawaii’s everyday life and respected across generations.3. Guittard Chocolate Company – Burlingame, CaliforniaAs the oldest continuously family-owned chocolate maker in the U.S., Guittard has been perfected over four generations since 1868, with the fifth generation now joining the company. Based in Burlingame, the Guittard family continues to oversee everything from recipe development to production, using traditional French techniques alongside modern innovations. For grads passionate about food craftsmanship and legacy, Guittard offers hands-on training, mentorship grounded in decades of expertise, and the chance to make your mark in a heritage brand that still cares about the sweetness of quality.4. Bassetts Ice Cream – Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaRecognized as America’s oldest ice cream company, Bassetts has been a fifth-generation, family-run brand since 1861. Famous for its marble countertop at Reading Terminal Market and for serving scoops that generations grew up with, Bassetts blends heritage with innovation – offering flavors, packaging, and markets (including Korea and China) that evolve with the times. For storytelling-minded grads, it’s a sweet place to build a job that’s both nostalgic and forward-looking.5. The John Stevens Shop – Newport, Rhode IslandFounded in 1705, the John Stevens Shop is a family-run stone carving atelier in historic Newport, known for hand-carving gravestones, architectural inscriptions, and memorials with extraordinary artistry. In 1927, the Benson family purchased the shop from the Stevens family, who had run it for 220 years. Today, they continue the tradition, carving iconic inscriptions for landmarks across the nation. For job seekers attracted to heritage-making, mentorship in craftsmanship, and enduring artistry, joining this atelier means learning the slow, exacting trade of turning stone into legacy.6. Columbia Restaurant – Tampa, FloridaTampa’s Columbia Restaurant isn’t just the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Florida – it’s a five-generation family legacy that began as Saloon Columbia in 1905. Its blend of Spanish-Cuban cuisine, live music, and community outreach makes it a workplace where creativity, history, and meaningful mentorship intersect. Graduates stepping in here don’t just learn hospitality – they inherit a musical, cultural, and culinary tradition with local reverberation.7. La Casa Pizzaria – Omaha, NebraskaLa Casa Pizzaria opened in 1953 on Leavenworth Street, founded by Sicilian immigrants Joe and Nellie Patane. Still run by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it has grown into multiple locations – including branches often called La Casa Pizzaria West. The family continues to preserve the landmark neon “Peppi” sign at the original shop while expanding their reach across Omaha. For young workers, La Casa blends hospitality, heritage, and innovation – offering a role inside a family brand that has fed generations.8. Original Owens Pottery – Seagrove, North CarolinaFounded in 1895, Original Owens Pottery is the oldest continuously operating pottery business in the state – still crafting functional, flame-glazed pieces by hand under family stewardship. For creatives and makers drawn to tactile artistry and handcrafted legacy, Owens offers a rare chance to learn from generations of ceramic mastery. Every piece embodies tradition, resilience, and artistic identity – perfect for grads who want a career that’s as hands-on as it is heritage-driven.9. Lakeside Amusement Park – Lakeside, ColoradoOpened in 1908 by the Lakeside Realty and Amusement Company, led by Adolph Zang, this is the oldest amusement park in Colorado operating in its original location – and one of the few remaining “White City” parks in the U.S. In 1935, the park was acquired by Ben Krasner, whose family still runs it, taking it into the modern era. For young professionals drawn to history, unique experience design, and community connection, this park invites employees to preserve a century-old legacy while creating joy for thousands every summer.10. Goetze’s Candy Co. – Baltimore, MarylandFounded in 1895, Goetze’s Candy Co. is a fifth-generation, family-run manufacturer best known for its classic caramel creams and candy creations. For young professionals eager to dive into legacy manufacturing and brand craft, this is more than a job – it’s a chance to learn from makers keeping traditions sweet, and to contribute to candy that’s become a beloved part of Baltimore’s history.MarketBeat has created an infographic showing the most sought-after family firms to work for in the country:“Family-owned businesses have a way of combining tradition with innovation,” says Matt Paulson, founder of MarketBeat. “Employees often feel they’re contributing to something that lasts beyond quarterly profits, and that sense of belonging can be a powerful draw.”

