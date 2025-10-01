Washington DFI Welcomes Evergreen Trust Services, LLC to State Trust Charter
Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Evergreen Trust Services, LLC as a new Washington State Trust Company Charter effective Oct. 1, 2025.
Evergreen Trust Services, LLC is headquartered in Bellevue, WA and will provide trust administration, fiduciary, and customized investment services. Evergreen Trust Services is affiliated with Evergreen Gavekal, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor established in 1983.
“DFI is committed to supporting local communities and fostering safe and sound financial services for all Washington residents, while providing strong regulatory oversight” Division of Banks Director, Matt Harvey said. “We welcome Evergreen Trust Services, LLC to the Washington Charter.”
