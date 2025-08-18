Washington State Department of Financial Institutions Encourages Focus on Financial Wellness During Financial Capability Month and Saves Week

(En Español)

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) joins federal and state agencies, non-profits, financial and credit counselors, banks, and credit unions — in celebrating Financial Capability Month this April and Saves Week April 7-11.

"Financial education is extremely important for people of all ages,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “While money habits can be formed at very early ages, it’s important to provide financial education at all life stages to ensure people have the information they need when it’s needed most."

This year, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) released data from its annual National Financial Literacy Test, a 30-question assessment of people’s knowledge across 10 key areas of money management. The 104,583 Americans who took the test had an overall average score of 67.4% — falling below the goal of 70% to pass. Washington’s 831 participants (ages 15-18) average score was 64.32%. The good news is scores got better with each age bracket, showing people obtained more financial knowledge as they grew older.

During April’s month-long awareness efforts, DFI staff will provide in-person and online financial education outreach, social media posts, and support for the work of financial education partners. In an effort to reach more people in ways that are most available to them, DFI officially launched our Bluesky social media account today as well: Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (@wastatedfi.bsky.social) — Bluesky.

Whether a person’s goal is paying down debt, starting a savings account, saving for college, buying a car or home, or getting ready for retirement – Financial Capability Month and Saves Week provide opportunities for people to prepare.

Learn more at https://dfi.wa.gov/financial-education.