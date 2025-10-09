Major General and Story Monsters® Team Up to Deliver Books and Hope to Children Nationwide

Story Monsters® goes mission-ready! The military edition of the Greenie Box™ logo reflects the partnership with Major General Alan B. Salisbury to deliver books and hope to children nationwide. Major General Alan B. Salisbury (USA, Ret) with his books, The Legend of Ranger and Johnny Vet, supporting Story Monsters® Greenie Box™ initiative to bring books and inspiration to kids nationwide. Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters® and founder of the Story Monsters Greenie Box™️ initiative, is helping deliver books, joy, and inspiration to children in Title I schools, hospitals, and military-connected classrooms nationwide.

Story Monsters Greenie Box™️ expands with support from Major General Alan B. Salisbury, bringing books and encouragement to children

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Major General Alan B. Salisbury (USA, Ret), U.S. Army, is teaming up with Story Monsters® and publisher Linda F. Radke to get more children reading—and believing in themselves. Together, they are launching a new phase of the Story Monsters Greenie Box™ initiative: a national effort to deliver lovingly packed boxes of new books to Title I schools, children’s hospitals, and military-connected classrooms.Each Greenie Box contains new donated books, and many also include coloring books, activity pages, and even a Story Monster plush keychain—small touches that make a big impact on young readers.Major General Salisbury is proudly supporting the mission by contributing copies of his two beloved books—“The Legend of Ranger: The Reindeer Who Couldn’t Fly” and “Johnny Vet: America’s Original Superhero” —to inspire young readers with stories of service, resilience, and purpose.“This campaign breathes new life and deeper purpose into my books,” said Major General Salisbury. “It’s an honor to share them with children who need encouragement—or simply a reminder that they truly matter.”Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters and founder of the Story Monsters Greenie Box™️ initiative, said:“The Story Monsters Greenie Box™️ was born from a simple idea: that every child deserves to feel seen, valued, and inspired through stories. At Story Monsters, our mission has always been to connect kids with books that can change their lives. Partnering with Major General Salisbury allows us to expand that mission and deliver joy and hope to children who need it most.”Organizations and individuals can support the mission in three ways:- Sponsor a Story Monsters Greenie Box™ (investment $495)- Request to be added to the recipient list (available for Title I schools, pediatric hospitals, and military/veteran classrooms)- Make a general contribution of any amount to help donate new books or build more Story Monsters Greenie Boxes for children in needSponsors get special recognition on each box they fund and a featured spot on our campaign page I may be green, —but I know a brilliant idea when I spot one!” said Story Monster, the playful mascot for Story Monster LLC. “Readers, teachers, generals—and yep, even story monsters—make the ultimate dream team. Together, we can drop stories like they’re super-secret missions. Watch out, Space Force… Story Force reporting for duty!"To learn more, to sponsor a box, or to request one for your organization, visit https://storymonsters.com/story-monster-greenie-box or contact Linda F. Radke at linda@storymonsters.com or 480-940-8182.

