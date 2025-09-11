Caroline’s Cart Partners with The Arc to Promote Inclusion in Retail Spaces

Caroline’s Cart — designed with love to make shopping accessible for families of children and adults with disabilities. Drew Ann Long, mother, inventor, and advocate, brought Caroline’s Cart to life, inspired by her daughter Caroline’s journey with Rett Syndrome. Drew Ann Long with her daughter Caroline, whose journey with Rett Syndrome inspired the creation of Caroline’s Cart.

New partnership places The Arc’s logo and QR code on Caroline’s Carts nationwide, advancing accessibility and inclusion in everyday shopping.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline’s Cart , the first patented special needs grocery cart designed for older children and adults with disabilities, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Arc , the nation's leading advocacy organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Beginning this October, every Caroline’s Cart will feature a sticker displaying The Arc’s logo along with a QR code for families and caregivers to request the cart locally—an initiative that underscores a shared commitment to inclusion and accessibility in retail environments.Caroline’s Carts are in stores across all 50 states and eight countries. Families, caregivers, senior adults, and retailers rely on them to shop with dignity and inclusion. Founder & inventor, Drew Ann Long’s journey from stay-at-home mom to nationally recognized innovator has been celebrated by The Today Show, CNN, Inside Edition, CBS News, and praised by Michelle Obama and advocacy groups across the U.S.By prominently displaying The Arc’s logo on Caroline’s Carts nationwide, the collaboration aims to expand awareness while making everyday shopping more inclusive for families, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities. The Arc’s mission is to promote and protect the human rights of people with IDD and actively support their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.This new chapter builds on the vision of Drew Ann Long, founder and inventor of Caroline’s Cart , inspired by her daughter Caroline, who was born in 2000 with Rett Syndrome, a neurological disorder that disrupts brain development. As Caroline outgrew traditional shopping carts, shopping became an activity that required extreme effort and planning for her family. Drew Ann first sketched the design for a cart Caroline could fit in on a napkin, later bringing the patented cart to life. Without prior experience in engineering or manufacturing, she successfully navigated product development, patents, and brand building—even personally funding the first 100 carts. She ultimately created a movement that is changing the way retailers view accessibility.“This partnership with The Arc is a powerful step toward creating retail spaces that are truly inclusive,” said Drew Ann Long. “By displaying their logo on our carts, we are not only enhancing the shopping experience for families but also sending a clear message that inclusion matters.”“When a store offers Caroline’s Carts, it sends a powerful message: families that include people with disabilities belong here," said Katy Neas, CEO of The Arc of the United States. "For decades, The Arc has pushed for inclusion not just in policy, but in the everyday places where life happens. By joining forces with Caroline’s Cart, we’re making sure that a simple trip to the store becomes one more place where families feel dignity, connection, and welcome.”In addition to this partnership, Drew Ann Long will serve as one of the closing speakers at The Arc’s annual convention in North Carolina, where she will share her story of innovation, perseverance, and the impact of creating products that empower families and communities.Since its inception, Caroline’s Cart has been a game-changer for families, making shopping possible, safer, and inclusive. With this new collaboration, Drew Ann Long continues her mission to make everyday experiences more accessible for all. She urges all retailers who have not yet adopted Caroline’s Cart to consider offering this essential resource, ensuring greater accessibility for customers and families with disabilities.For more information about Caroline’s Cart or to learn how to get involved, visit www.drewannspeaks.com and follow her on Instagram at @carolinescart. To request a cart locally, please visit: https://idrpp.usu.edu/uatp/files/carolines-cart-request-form-us.pdf About Caroline’s CartCaroline’s Cart is the first patented special needs grocery cart designed for older children and adults with disabilities. Invented by Drew Ann Long and inspired by her daughter Caroline, the cart has become a global solution for families, caregivers, and retailers committed to inclusion. Today, it is found in major stores across all 50 states and eight countries.About The Arc of the United StatesThe Arc advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy, and other diagnoses. Founded in 1950 by parents who knew their disabled children deserved more, The Arc is now the largest grassroots organization for people with IDD with nearly 600 chapters in 48 states and Washington, DC. Together, we are promoting and protecting the rights of people with disabilities and supporting their inclusion throughout their lives—from education to employment to community living. There are approximately 7.4 million people with IDD in the United States, which encompasses over 100 different diagnoses. Visit www.thearc.org or follow us @TheArcUS to learn more.About Drew Ann LongDrew Ann Long is the inventor of Caroline’s Cart, an award-winning, patented special-needs shopping cart that has transformed accessibility in retail spaces worldwide. Inspired by her daughter Caroline, Drew Ann turned a simple napkin sketch into a patented product now used in thousands of stores across all 50 states and eight countries. A former stay-at-home mom with no background in engineering, she built a grassroots movement that challenged retailers to prioritize inclusion and dignity. Her story has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, Inside Edition, and CBS News, and she has received recognition from Walmart, Target, Michelle Obama, and advocacy groups nationwide. Today, Drew Ann is also the founder of Caroline’s Cause, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing accessibility, and a sought-after keynote speaker who inspires audiences with her story of resilience, innovation, and advocacy.

