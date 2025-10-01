Soldiers Test SIMETRI’s Smart Surrogates at Fort Benning

Smart Surrogates in Action Briefing SPEARPOINTS Stadler Bartosek MedCOE STP11 NCD

Prototype medical training devices deliver real-time feedback during U.S. Army Soldier Touchpoint 11.

The real-time feedback from these devices demonstrates clear potential to shorten medical training cycles and increase confidence under stress.” — Angela Alban, SIMETRI president and CEO

FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soldiers at Fort Benning recently tested SIMETRI’s next-generation Smart Surrogate medical training devices, providing feedback on prototypes designed to improve battlefield casualty care and boost readiness. The soldier evaluations took place during U.S. Army Soldier Touchpoint 11, held Sept. 12–18.The Smart Surrogates replicate critical lifesaving procedures such as applying a tourniquet, using an emergency bandage, and performing a chest needle decompression. Each device senses whether the treatment is done correctly and sends real-time data to a trainer’s tablet or smartphone. Trainers can watch soldiers’ actions as they happen, while simulated “wounds” light up to indicate bleeding and turn green once treatment is successful.“Soldier Touchpoint 11 provided an invaluable environment for soldier-centric evaluation,” said Angela Alban, SIMETRI president and CEO. “The real-time feedback from these devices demonstrates clear potential to shorten medical training cycles and increase confidence under stress.”The prototypes can also connect with advanced computer vision and training software to enhance after-action reviews, giving units more accurate performance data at both the individual and squad level.“Soldier Touchpoint 11 highlights how quickly we can move innovative ideas from concept to prototype and into the hands of soldiers,” said Dr. Matthew Hackett of the U.S. Army Simulation and Training Technology Center. “SIMETRI’s medical training technologies are a strong example of how rapid development and real-time feedback can accelerate readiness.”Soldiers and medical trainers who participated praised the system’s ruggedness, easy setup and potential for expansion to multi-casualty and prolonged care training scenarios.About SIMETRISIMETRI develops and delivers training systems and technologies that improve performance under operational conditions. Its medical training devices are designed to accelerate skill acquisition and provide measurable, actionable feedback in realistic tactical environments.Media Contact: Clifton GarnerDirector of Business Development, SIMETRIOffice : (321) 972-9980 | Cell : (321) 695-9894cgarner@simetri.us

