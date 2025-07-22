The National Center for Simulation Honors Two Pioneering Leaders in 2025 Modeling & Simulation Hall of Fame Induction

Elizabeth Baron and the late Walt Chambers will be honored for their transformative contributions to immersive technology and military simulation training.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Center for Simulation (NCS) will induct two exceptional leaders into its 2025 Modeling & Simulation Hall of Fame: Elizabeth Baron and the late Walt Chambers. Their remarkable contributions have changed how industries approach immersive technology and military simulation training The induction ceremony will take place at the Hall of Fame display in the Orange County Convention Center's South Concourse on October 28, 2025.Elizabeth Baron: Architect of Immersive Innovation Elizabeth Baron drives the evolution of immersive technology, earning recognition around the world for connecting modeling and simulation, engineering, design, and human experience. As a pioneer in her field, she brought immersive simulation into the automotive industry when the concept was still new, creating the foundation for what we now call Digital Twins — years before anyone used that term.Baron's work sets the standard for innovation in human-centered engineering, inspiring transformation across many different industries. Her contributions have changed how organizations approach product development, training, and user experience design through immersive technologies.Walt Chambers: Foundation Builder of Military SimulationThe late Walt Chambers made his mark in the modeling, simulation and training (MS&T) community through his breakthrough patents (US 4348186 A & US 3675343 A) and contributions that shaped military simulation training as we know it today. With a career spanning over six decades, Chambers' legacy of technological advances and dedication continues to inspire the MS&T community.His pioneering work established critical foundations in simulation technology that have supported countless military training programs and influenced generations of simulation professionals. Chambers' innovations remain part of modern training systems, showing the lasting impact of his contributions.Building Tomorrow's Simulation Leaders"Every year, we get to recognize the people who have shaped our industry and continue to drive innovation forward," said George Cheros, NCS president and CEO. "Elizabeth and Walt represent the spirit of excellence that defines our community; their work has not only advanced the technical capabilities of modeling and simulation but has changed how we approach human-centered design and training effectiveness across multiple sectors."NCS established the Modeling and Simulation Hall of Fame in 2014 through a partnership with Orange County government, including the Office of the Mayor of Orange County and the Orange County Convention Center. The NCS Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding achievement in the MS&T field. With this year's inductees, the Hall of Fame will honor 44 professionals who have shaped the industry.About NCSThe National Center for Simulation operates as a nonprofit trade association and open consortium, bringing together government, academic, and industry members to advance modeling and simulation technology. NCS focuses on helping MS&T innovation grow, supporting favorable public policies, developing the MS&T workforce, and expanding the industrial base that drives this important sector forward.

