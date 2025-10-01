TYLER COUNTY TO CELEBRATE USDA RECONNECT BROADBAND PROJECT WITH CITYNET

Citynet Logo

SISTERSVILLE, WV , WV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tyler County Development Authority, in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Citynet, will host a community celebration marking the launch of a transformative broadband project for the county.The event will be held on Thursday, October 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Tyler Consolidated County High School, located at 1993 Silver Knight Drive, Sistersville, WV 26175.Through the USDA ReConnect Program, the Tyler County Development Authority was awarded a 50/50 loan and grant package totaling $3.516 million. This investment will deliver fiber broadband internet to 1,366 households, farms, and businesses across 26.13 square miles, serving a population of 3,291 residents.The project, served by Citynet, includes the installation of 74 miles of new fiber infrastructure, targeting parts of the county where internet service has long been unreliable or unavailable. Once complete, these communities will gain access to world-class, high-speed fiber internet, powering education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic opportunities.“This project is a game-changer for Tyler County,” said Eric Peters, Tyler County Development Authority Executive Director. “For years, many of our families, businesses, and farms have struggled with inadequate or unreliable internet service. Thanks to the USDA ReConnect Program and our partnership with Citynet, that is changing.”Citynet echoed that sentiment from its perspective as the provider:“As a West Virginia-based company, Citynet is proud to invest in Tyler County and connect communities that have gone far too long without reliable broadband,” said Jim Martin, President and CEO of Citynet. “Fiber internet isn’t just about faster speeds. It’s about creating opportunity. This project ensures that Tyler County will have the connectivity needed to compete, grow, and thrive for decades to come.”Representatives from USDA, the Tyler County Development Authority, Citynet, and local leaders will join residents in celebrating this milestone. Citynet will also be on hand to register those interested in the new fiber internet service.Event Details:What: Tyler County USDA ReConnect Broadband CelebrationWhen: Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.Where: Tyler Consolidated County High School, 1993 Silver Knight Dr, Sistersville, WV 26175Who: The event is open to the public, and all community members are encouraged to attend.###

