Citynet President and CEO Jim Martin Named to the WVU Board of Governors

WV Governor appoints Citynet CEO Jim Martin to WVU Board of Governors, adding broadband and tech expertise to the university’s leadership.

BRIDGEPORT, WV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citynet is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Jim Martin, has been appointed to the West Virginia University (WVU) Board of Governors by West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey.Mr. Martin joins a distinguished group of appointees that includes Bray Cary and Oliver Luck, both well-respected leaders in business and sports management. Their appointments reflect a commitment to strong, forward-looking leadership at the state’s flagship university.A lifelong West Virginian and entrepreneur, Jim Martin has been a champion for broadband expansion and technology advancement across the Mountain State. As the founder of Citynet, one of West Virginia’s leading telecommunications and broadband infrastructure companies, Martin has worked tirelessly to improve broadband access, especially in rural and underserved areas. He launched his first company, MARCOM, while studying computer science at WVU and has continued to drive innovation and economic opportunity throughout his career.“I am honored to be appointed to the WVU Board of Governors,” said Martin. “West Virginia University helped shape my path as an entrepreneur and business leader. I look forward to giving back to my alma mater and supporting its critical mission of preparing future generations of West Virginians for success.”Martin has a long history of public service, having served on the West Virginia Broadband Deployment Council and the boards of the West Virginia State Chamber of Commerce and the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce. His work alongside state and local governments, nonprofit coalitions, and industry partners has made a significant impact in advancing high-speed fiber connectivity across the state.“We are incredibly proud of Jim’s appointment to the WVU Board of Governors,” said Todd Dlugos, Chief Operating Officer of Citynet. “Jim’s leadership has always been rooted in a deep love for West Virginia and a desire to see it thrive. WVU will benefit from his business expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to our state’s future.”Governor Morrisey also reappointed Bray Cary, a seasoned media executive, and named Oliver Luck, a nationally recognized sports executive and WVU alumnus, to the Board of Governors. Together, these appointees bring decades of leadership experience and a shared passion for strengthening West Virginia’s educational and economic landscape.For more information about Citynet, visit www.citynet.net

