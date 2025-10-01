International Conference on Combating Transnational Cybercrime

On 25-26 September 2025, Astana hosted the international conference “Combating Transnational Cybercrime: Current Trends and Directions for Counteraction”. The event was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office) in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The conference served as a key platform for sharing experiences, discussing current trends, and addressing emerging challenges in the field of cybercrime prevention. It brought together heads of cyberpolice units from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, representatives of international organizations, and leading global IT companies.

The first day focused on the Second Meeting of Heads of Cyberpolice Units of CIS Countries. During the plenary sessions, heads of cyber units from the Ministries of Interior of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan presented national reports on cybercrime trends, shared best practices, and explored mechanisms for strengthening interstate co-operation, including the co-ordination of joint investigations and operational information exchange.

On the second day, the conference welcomed representatives from international organizations, including the OSCE, UNICEF, UNODC, and Interpol, alongside international experts and delegates from Europe, Central Asia, and leading IT companies such as Group-IB, TrendMicro, and Match Systems. Key discussions focused on global initiatives to combat cybercrime, protecting children from online sexual abuse, the UN Convention against Cybercrime (not yet entered into force), and practical mechanisms for public-private sector collaboration.

The conference concluded with a review of the progress and result of international co-operation in combating transnational cybercrime networks. It was announced that on 23 September a joint operation by the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan and Ukrainian law enforcement authorities resulted in the dismantling of a transnational fraudulent call center in Kyiv (polisia.kz). The perpetrators targeted citizens of Kazakhstan, the EU, and CIS countries, promising to recover investments through fictitious “chargeback” schemes. They used forged documents, deepfake technology, and social engineering to coerce victims into paying fees and taking out loans.

During searches at 11 locations, authorities seized 41 computers, 24 mobile phones, SIM cards, and databases containing phone numbers registered with Kazakhstan’s operators, confirming the deliberate and targeted nature of the group’s activities. As a result of the operation, 9 Ukrainian nationals were detained, 5 of whom were placed in custody. This operation, made possible through the co-ordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies from both countries, underscores their commitment to dismantling transnational criminal networks that threaten the safety of citizens.

The conference also highlighted the outcomes of a joint project between the Office and the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan on developing national policies for countering cybercrime since 2023. A major milestone of this work was the Joint Action Plan on Countering Cybercrime and ICT-Related Offenses for 2025-2026.

“President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s priorities in this area have repeatedly emphasized the importance of combating cyber fraud, enhancing digital literacy, and promoting cybersecurity hygiene among the population. These priorities formed the foundation of the Joint Action Plan, which reflects the combined efforts of State authorities, experts, and international partners”, said Assel Karatayeva, Acting Senior Politico-Military Officer of the Office. She highlighted that the Joint Action Plan establishes a systematic approach to combating cybercrime and lays a strong foundation for strengthening Kazakhstan’s institutional capacity.

The conference was made possible with the financial support of Germany, within the Office’s extrabudgetary project “Supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan in Developing Effective Policies on Countering Cybercrime”, implemented jointly with the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan and supported by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan since August 2023.