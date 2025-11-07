SPAK and Special Courts staff strengthen professional skills in OSCE Presence-organized training course

Thirty Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK) and Special Courts legal advisors and judicial secretaries strengthened their professional skills in legal research, legal reasoning and legal writing during a training course organized by the OSCE Presence in Albania in co-operation with SPAK and Special Courts on 5 and 6 November 2025.

The training aimed to enhance participants’ ability to conduct thorough legal analysis and to produce clear, consistent and well-reasoned legal documents — key elements for ensuring the quality, transparency and effectiveness of judicial work.

Over the course of the programme, participants explored fundamental aspects of legal research and reasoning, as well as contemporary practices in legal writing, including the use of precise terminology and professional writing style. Interactive sessions, practical exercises and group discussions were designed to encourage active learning and peer exchange. Case studies and real-life examples relevant to their daily work were used to enhance the applicability of the training content.

Addressing the participants, Mauro Puzzo, Head of the OSCE Presence’s Rule of Law and Human Rights Department underlined the importance of professional development in strengthening the rule of law. “Strong institutions depend on professionals equipped with the skills and integrity to apply the law consistently and communicate it clearly. The OSCE Presence remains committed to supporting Albania’s justice institutions in building capacity and fostering a culture of professionalism and accountability,” he said.

The training is part of the Presence’s ongoing support to Albania’s justice reform and its efforts to promote integrity, efficiency and transparency within judicial institutions.