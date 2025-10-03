Wilson Restaurant Supply has expanded their service division to Bolton & Hay in Des Moines, Iowa.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Restaurant Supply, a CES company, has expanded their service division to Bolton & Hay in Des Moines, Iowa. This growth broadens CES’ offerings in Iowa, enhancing its ability to deliver top-tier restaurant equipment, supplies, and service solutions across the region.As part of this expansion, the service division will support both Wilson Restaurant Supply and Bolton & Hay, strengthening their long-standing reputations for exceptional customer service and product expertise. By adding comprehensive service capabilities, CES is reinforcing its commitment to the Des Moines and Cedar Falls markets, offering foodservice businesses high-quality equipment backed by professional support and tailored solutions.The new service division provides a full range of offerings to meet all equipment needs, including preventative maintenance, prompt repairs, and professional installation of new equipment. On-call repair services are also available for urgent needs, supported by a wide selection of replacement parts to ensure fast, reliable solutions.“This expansion aligns perfectly with our strategy of combining the personalized values of a family-owned business with the resources of a larger company,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES. “By strengthening our service capabilities in Iowa, we can provide even greater support to foodservice operators and continue building trusted, long-term relationships across the region.”To lead this operation, Wilson Restaurant Supply has appointed two new team members: Chris Douglas, Field Installer, and Colton Franzeen, Installation Coordinator and Project Manager. Both bring extensive industry experience, and their expertise will be instrumental in ensuring seamless installations, driving service excellence and supporting CES’ mission of growth and innovation.This move further positions CES as a comprehensive partner to restaurant and foodservice operations, combining unmatched product expertise with reliable service and support. This step underscores CES’ vision to lead in food equipment, supplies, and service across the Midwest and beyond. The CES growing family of companies includes CES Nationwide, CES Hiebing, Dubick Fixture and Supply, March Equipment, McCormick Service, Ramar Supply, Total Restaurant Supply, United Fast Food and Beverage, Wilson Restaurant Supply, and Windrock Enterprises and Bolton & Hay.About CES Family of CompaniesFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Midwest. We value business owners who are proud of the legacies they have built, and we believe in maintaining the independent, long-standing brands of our companies and what they bring to the customer. Brands and service remain local, while supported by best-in-class tools and resources to help bring more value to every customer. For more information, please visit cesfamilyofcompanies.comAbout Cooper Management, LLCCooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.Media Contact:Tyler JeffreyCEOTyler.jeffrey@cesnationwide.com708-497-0831

