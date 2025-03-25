CES Family of Companies Acquires Bolton & Hay of Des Moines, Iowa

As a first step toward growth, we’re excited to welcome Mike Law of Law Equipment to Bolton & Hay. His expertise will be key in preserving Bolton & Hay’s legacy while driving growth and innovation.” — Jamie Wilson

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CES Family of Companies (CES), a leading supplier of equipment, supplies, and service in the Midwest, has acquired Bolton & Hay of Des Moines, IA--a company with 120 years of history and a well-established industry reputation. This acquisition broadens CES’ presence in Iowa, enhancing its ability to deliver top-tier restaurant equipment, supplies, and service across the region.This acquisition aligns with CES’ strategy to combine family-owned service values with the resources of a larger company, furthering growth opportunities while broadening CES’ foodservice dealer network in Iowa.As part of this expansion, Bolton & Hay will operate as a division of Wilson Restaurant Supply, ensuring a seamless transition while maintaining the exceptional customer service and product expertise that both companies are known for. With this addition, CES further strengthens its position in the Des Moines market, enhancing its ability to serve food service businesses with high-quality equipment, professional support, and comprehensive solutions tailored to their needs.“We are excited to welcome Bolton & Hay to the CES Family of Companies,” said Tyler Jeffrey, CEO of CES. “Lew Bolton’s long-standing history and deep-rooted relationships in Iowa make Bolton & Hay a perfect fit to join the Wilson team.”“As a first step toward growth, we’re also excited to welcome Mike Law of Law Equipment to Bolton & Hay. With extensive industry experience, Mike brings strong leadership and a deep understanding of food service equipment solutions. His expertise will be key in preserving Bolton & Hay’s legacy while driving growth and innovation under the Wilson/CES umbrella,” said Jamie Wilson, Director of Food Service Operations for CES and President of Wilson Restaurant Supply.These steps underscore CES’ vision to lead in food equipment, supplies, and service across the Midwest and beyond. The CES growing family of companies includes CES Nationwide, CES Hiebing, Dubick Fixture and Supply, March Equipment, McCormick Service, Ramar Supply, Total Restaurant Supply, United Fast Food and Beverage, Wilson Restaurant Supply, Windrock Enterprises and now Bolton & Hay.About CES Family of CompaniesFounded in 2000 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CES is a leading supplier of Equipment, Supplies, and Service to the food industry throughout the Midwest. We value business owners who are proud of the legacies they have built, and we believe in maintaining the independent, long-standing brands of our companies and what they bring to the customer. Brands and service remain local, while supported by best-in-class tools and resources to help bring more value to every customer. For more information, please visit cesfamilyofcompanies.comAbout Cooper Management, LLCCooper Management, LLC is the family office for the Cooper Family of Chicago, Illinois. Cooper Management is focused on providing a permanent source of capital to build businesses in partnership with best-in-class management teams. For over forty years, the Family has facilitated the growth of companies across a variety of industries. In addition to its core strategy of building businesses, Cooper Management deploys capital across a wide spectrum of asset classes.

