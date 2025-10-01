CLLCTIVLY Announces 18 Fellows Advancing Baltimore’s Black Social Economy in 2nd Drs. Elmer + Joanne Martin Fellowship

2025-2026 Martin Fellows

Cohort spans arts, education, health, tech, and civic power, forming a regenerative ecosystem of leaders shaping Baltimore’s future.

Baltimore has always been a center of innovation in the Black social economy — where communities create new ways to care for one another, build community wealth, and shape culture.” — Jamye Wooten, Founder of CLLCTIVLY

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLLCTIVLY is proud to announce the second cohort of the Drs. Elmer & Joanne Martin Social Impact Fellowship , a groundbreaking initiative equipping Baltimore-based social impact leaders with the tools, resources, and community needed to drive meaningful social change.Out of 172 applicants, 18 fellows were selected to participate in the program, which runs from October 2025 to March 2026 in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Social Impact Strategy (CSIS). Fellows will receive a $2,000 monthly stipend, designed to honor their leadership and ensure full engagement in the fellowship experience.This fellowship honors the legacy of Drs. Elmer and Joanne Martin, visionary founders of the National Great Blacks In Wax Museum, whose pioneering research and leadership—including The Helping Tradition in the Black Family and Community and The Black Extended Family—continue to shape social work, education, and community organizing.“Baltimore has always been a center of innovation in the Black social economy — where communities create new ways to care for one another, build community wealth, and shape culture. This fellowship continues that legacy, equipping leaders whose collective work is redefining what social impact looks like in our city and beyond.” — Jamye Wooten, Founder of CLLCTIVLYIn making selections, CLLCTIVLY was intentional not just about choosing strong individuals, but about shaping a collective. The cohort reflects the richness and diversity of Baltimore — spanning sectors such as land and environmental justice, creative arts, technology and STEM, education, health and wellness, youth development, civic engagement, and organizational infrastructure. Each fellow brings unique gifts, and together they form a living, regenerative ecosystem — one that sustains, strengthens, and renews itself through collective contribution.About the FellowshipThe fellowship combines social enterprise development with African-centered traditions of social change. Fellows engage in weekly online sessions, in-person retreats, and a Capstone project, integrating social impact strategy, business models, digital media, leadership, and Sacred Memory.2025–26 Drs. Elmer + Joanne Martin Social Impact Fellows:Brianne Mobley (BLK ASS Flea Market)Robert “Bobby” Holmes (Son of a Dream)Delshan Baker (Endeavor TBD)Dr. S. Rasheem (Baltimore Legacy Project)Eric Jackson (Black Yield Institute)Jessica Solomon (BALT Lab: Baltimore Applied Laughter & Truth)Keisha Reed (Explore Maryland Cannabis)Maurissa Stone (The Living Well)Nykidra Robinson (Black Girls Vote)Joshua Smith (Bantu Global Healing Community)Saran Fossett (AZIZA PE&CE)Lisa Bleich (WildSeed Ecosystem)Isa Olufemi (BRO – Black Running Organization)Bianca Jackson (BrickRose Exchange)Imhotep Fatiu (Urban Youth Initiative)Aisha Snead (The Family Legacy Project)Tayonna “TayyBandz” Jackson (Be You Talent Showcase)Jayson J. Green (New Song Community Learning Center)About CLLCTIVLYFounded in 2019, CLLCTIVLY is a Baltimore-based hub for Black-led social change. Guided by the call to Give, Amplify, and Imagine, CLLCTIVLY mobilizes resources, uplifts stories, and builds networks to strengthen social change organizations while growing community-rooted wealth. Signature initiatives include CLLCTIVGIVE, 28 Days of Black Futures, and the Drs. Elmer & Joanne Martin Social Impact Fellowship. To date, CLLCTIVLY has mobilized millions of dollars and connected hundreds of changemakers, advancing a vision of a liberated future rooted in abundance, love, and reciprocity.

