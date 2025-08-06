Baltimore Crowdfunding Campaign Sets Record $2M Goal to Support Black-Led Social Change

CLLCTIVGIVE crowdfundng campaign resources social change organizations in Greater Baltimore

24-Hour Campaign Seeks Donors During Black Philanthropy Month

When external support becomes unreliable, people of goodwill must unite to ensure these organizations continue their transformative work.” — Jamye Wooten

BALTIMORE, MD, CYPRUS, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLLCTIVGive returns August 8, 2025, as Baltimore's 24-hour crowdfunding campaign supporting Black-led organizations during Black Philanthropy Month. Powered by CLLCTIVLY , the campaign aims to raise a record $2 million, nearly double previous years, with 20,000 donors.Since 2019, CLLCTIVLY has invested over $4 million in Black-led social change organizations through CLLCTIVGive, raising over $1.1 million each of the last two years with more than 150 nonprofits participating in 2024."Black-led organizations receive less than 2% of the $60 billion in foundation dollars," said Jamye Wooten, founder of CLLCTIVLY. "This year, we're setting our boldest vision: $2 million in 24 hours to amplify and resource the changemakers building Black futures in Baltimore."Wooten's journey to CLLCTIVLY started on the ground. After Freddie Gray's murder, he co-founded Baltimore United for Change with activists and faith leaders, raising over $100,000 for jail support and coordinating safe spaces that fed thousands when Baltimore schools closed during the uprising.This work earned Wooten national recognition, including a meeting with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett at the White House and a speaking engagement at Duke University Summer Institute for Reconciliation. At Duke, he presented "Why We Cry, How We Cry and Who Can Cry?" which evolved into an award-winning article, "Who Has the Right to Be Violent?", examining the double standards surrounding violence and how systemic oppression creates the conditions that lead to other forms of violence."I went to the White House to say my piece," he reflects. "I was exhausted by conversations that only addressed state-sponsored violence while ignoring the systematic violence of underdevelopment and disinvestment. We kept moving from hashtag to hashtag, lifting up Black death without tackling the violence that begets violence - poor housing, low wages, failing schools, food apartheid, redlining, environmental racism. We weren't building a new ecosystem for change."That realization shifted his focus to #MLK2Baker, developing a framework for decentralized community organizing that puts capital directly in community hands and moves #BeyondReactivism.Research shows Black-led nonprofits have 76% smaller unrestricted assets than White-led counterparts. Without sustained funding, Baltimore risks losing community infrastructure providing youth mentorship to crisis response."This work grows urgent as DEI programs face attacks nationwide," said Wooten. "When external support becomes unreliable, people of good will must unite to ensure these organizations continue their transformative work."Multi-Day CelebrationCLLCTIVGive 2025 features community events leading to the 24-hour campaign at fundblackfutures.org, with over $200,000 in prizes for participating organizations.Events include "A Toast to Giving Black" (August 6, Boyd Cru Wines), CLLCTIVGive Eve Celebration (August 7, Mama Koko's) with Black Assets performance, and "The Culture, The Community, The Cause" concert (M&T Bank Exchange) featuring Zo!, Tall Black Guy, and Debórah Bond.About CLLCTIVLYCLLCTIVLY is a Baltimore ecosystem builder founded in 2019, ensuring Black-led organizations have capital, capacity, and community to thrive through grantmaking, storytelling, and strategic partnerships.How to GiveSupport Baltimore's Black-led organizations starting midnight August 8 at fundblackfutures.org. All donation sizes welcome.

