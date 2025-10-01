Springer’s Jewelers to Host Exclusive Tudor F1 Watch Party

Springer’s hosts Maine’s first Tudor F1 Watch Party Oct. 19 at Throttle Car Club, celebrating speed, style & Swiss watchmaking.

SCARBOROUGH, ME, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springer’s Jewelers will bring the excitement of Formula 1 and the bold craftsmanship of TUDOR to Maine with the Tudor F1 Watch Party: A Celebration of Time & Speed on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 2–5 p.m. at Throttle Car Club, 10 Dynamic Drive, Scarborough. This marks the first time Formula 1 will be celebrated in Maine with a luxury watch partner of this caliber.Timed with the Austin Grand Prix, the event invites a select group of guests to experience Springer’s signature hospitality with an immersive afternoon of live race viewing, an elevated TUDOR watch showcase, stellar car displays, and themed cocktails. Attendance will be capped to ensure an intimate, high-touch experience, with each guest departing with a curated swag bag.“This event represents everything that defines Springer’s and TUDOR: precision, performance, and style,” said Lilly Mullen, CEO of Springer’s Jewelers. “It’s not just about watches or racing; it’s about creating unforgettable experiences for our customers and community.”TUDOR’s racing legacy spans decades, from the endurance trials of the 1950s and the launch of its bold racing chronographs in the 1970s, to its role as title sponsor of the United SportsCar Championship in the 2010s. Today, as Official Timekeeper for the Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team, TUDOR continues to embody its “Born to Dare” ethos—backing drivers such as New Zealand’s Liam Lawson and French Algerian rookie Isack Hadjar, who represent the same daring spirit.The Tudor F1 Watch Party is an exclusive event with limited capacity. Guests are encouraged to RSVP early to secure their place at this rare celebration of heritage, innovation, and motorsport culture.Click here to learn more, and RSVP now before it's too late.###About Springer’s JewelersSpringer’s Jewelers is a distinguished, family-owned chain of jewelry stores with a rich heritage spanning four generations. Located in the historic downtowns of Bath, Portland, and Portsmouth, Springer’s has been a cornerstone of the coastal New England community since 1870, providing exceptional fine jewelry to discerning patrons and visitors alike. As Maine’s oldest operating jewelry store and one of the nation’s most enduring fine jewelers, Springer’s has built a legacy of celebrating life’s most significant moments with unparalleled craftsmanship and service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.