Springer’s Jewelers to Host Estate Jewelry Treasure Hunt

Explore vintage and one-of-a-kind estate jewelry during Springer’s annual Treasure Hunt, Aug. 15–30 in Portland, Bath, and Portsmouth.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springer’s Jewelers is inviting treasure hunters and vintage jewelry lovers alike to explore its annual Estate Treasure Hunt, running Aug. 15–30 at all three store locations in Portland, Bath, and Portsmouth.Each year, this highly anticipated event transforms every Springer’s showroom into a trove of discovery, where guests can explore an expertly curated collection of one-of-a-kind estate jewelry, featuring everything from vintage Tiffany & Co. pillboxes to bold 18K gold chains and timeless heirlooms. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or browsing estate pieces for the first time, this is the premier moment to uncover rare finds at exclusive prices.As Maine’s oldest jeweler, Springer’s has a long-standing passion for vintage and pre-loved jewelry. Its in-house estate buying team searches year-round for meaningful, high-quality pieces to build a constantly evolving collection that’s as unique as the stories behind each item.Even the name of the PAGE Estate Collection reflects the care and reverence Springer’s brings to its estate offerings. The collection is named after A.G. Page, the original owner of Springer’s Bath, Maine, location, where the jeweler’s passion for vintage pieces first began. More than just jewelry and watches, the PAGE Estate Collection offers a glimpse into history and a chance to uncover a hidden gem of your own, all while embracing the beauty of sustainable luxury.“There’s something incredibly special about connecting people with vintage pieces that have stories to tell,” said Zoe Garcia, head estate buyer and fourth-generation co-owner. “Our estate collection is always changing, and the Treasure Hunt is a chance to explore the best of what we’ve uncovered.”The Estate Treasure Hunt will be held at all three Springer’s Jewelers locations:• 580 Congress St., Portland, Maine• 76 Front St., Bath, Maine• 100 Market St., Portsmouth, New HampshireSales associates at each store are ready to assist guests in finding their next cherished piece - or an entire trove of timeless treasures.Click here to learn more and schedule your appointment to hunt.About Springer’s JewelersSpringer’s Jewelers is a distinguished, family-owned chain of jewelry stores with a rich heritage spanning four generations. Located in the historic downtowns of Bath, Portland, and Portsmouth, Springer’s has been a cornerstone of the coastal New England community since 1870, providing exceptional fine jewelry to discerning patrons and visitors alike. As Maine’s oldest operating jewelry store and one of the nation’s most enduring fine jewelers, Springer’s has built a legacy of celebrating life’s most significant moments with unparalleled craftsmanship and service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.