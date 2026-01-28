NERDS ON SITE INC. REPORTS Q2 FY2026 RESULTS WITH 26% REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVED OPERATING EFFICIENCY

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (“Nerds On Site” or the “Company”), a technology-first managed services, cybersecurity, and IT solutions provider serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Canada and the United States, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended November 30, 2025.

The Company delivered strong top-line growth and meaningful improvements in operating efficiency, driven by recurring revenue expansion, disciplined cost control, and the scalability of its proprietary operating platform, reinforcing the Company’s ability to scale efficiently in both existing and new markets.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Recurring Business Customers

Revenue for the three-month period ended November 30, 2025 reached $3,595,614, representing an increase of $748,059 or 26.3% compared to the same quarter in the prior year. For the six-month period, revenue increased to $6,793,442, up 23.2% from $5,513,834 in the prior year period.

Growth was primarily driven by rising recurring revenue from business customers in Canada, which increased by 18% for the six-month period. The Company continues to see strong momentum in its managed services and cybersecurity offerings, reflecting growing demand from SMEs for reliable, outsourced technology partners amid rising digital complexity and security threats.

Gross Profit Reflects Revenue Mix Shift Supporting Long-Term Strategy

Gross profit for the three-month period was $903,461, compared to $794,661 in the prior year period, while six-month gross profit increased to $1,664,777 from $1,463,966.

Gross margins moderated to 25.1% for the quarter and 24.5% for the six months, primarily due to a higher proportion of lower-margin hardware and software product sales relative to higher-margin professional services. Management views this shift as strategic, as these product sales drive longer-term recurring service relationships and deeper Client integration.

Operating Discipline Drives Meaningful SG&A Improvement

Selling, general, and administrative expenses declined both in absolute terms and as a percentage of revenue. For the quarter, SG&A decreased 4.6% year-over-year to $862,760, while for the six-month period SG&A decreased 2.3% to $1,770,513.

As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved significantly to 24% in Q2 (from 32%) and 26% year-to-date (from 33%), reflecting improved operating leverage, lower payroll-related costs, and disciplined timing of business development activities. These improvements demonstrate the scalability of the Company’s operating model as revenue grows.

Cash Flow and Net Loss Continue to Improve

Cash used in operating activities for the six-month period was $124,944, a substantial improvement of $299,810 compared to the prior year, driven by higher revenue and lower operating costs.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the six-month period improved to $323,510, down from $393,263 in the prior year period. The three-month net loss increased modestly to $140,979, primarily due to $95,440 in non-cash stock-based compensation, which management believes aligns executive incentives with shareholders and does not impact the Company’s cash position.

Loss per share for the six-month period improved to $0.0037, compared to $0.0040 in the prior year, reflecting continued operating progress. Management continues to focus on expanding recurring revenue and maintain disciplined cost controls to support improved operating leverage over time.

Investment Thesis: Built for Scalable Growth

Nerds On Site continues to execute against a clear investment thesis:

• Massive underserved SME market across North America

• Recurring, sticky revenue model anchored in managed services

• Technology-first operating system (IAAN) enabling scalability

• Human + AI delivery model for efficient national service coverage

• Proven brand trust with over 100,000 five-star Client reviews

• Multiple growth levers including organic expansion, capability development, geographic growth, and M&A

“Our Q2 results reflect the strength of our model and the discipline of our execution,” said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site Inc. “We are scaling revenue, improving efficiency, and building a platform designed to serve the next generation of SMEs with human expertise powered by AI. We believe we are still in the early stages of unlocking the full potential of this business, and we remain focused on dIsciplined execution and improving operating leverage as we scale.”



About Nerds On Site Inc.

Founded in 1996, Nerds On Site Inc. provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, and technology solutions to SMEs across North America. The Company operates through a distributed technician network supported by its proprietary ERP platform, IAMANERD, enabling efficient, scalable service delivery.

Ticker: CSE: NERD | OTCQB: NOSUF

Website: www.nerdsonsite.com, www.reviews.nerdsonsite.com

Caution regarding Forward-Looking Information:‬

‭ This‬‭ news‬‭ release‬‭ may‬‭ contain‬‭ forward-looking‬‭ statements‬‭ and‬‭ information‬‭ based‬‭ on‬‭ current‬

‭ expectations.‬‭ These‬‭ statements‬‭ should‬‭ not‬‭ be‬‭ read‬‭ as‬‭ guarantees‬‭ of‬‭ future‬‭ performance‬‭ or‬‭ results‬

‭ of‬‭ the‬‭ Company.‬‭ Such‬‭ statements‬‭ involve‬‭ known‬‭ and‬‭ unknown‬‭ risks,‬‭ uncertainties‬‭ and‬‭ other‬‭ factors‬

‭ that‬‭ may‬‭ cause‬‭ actual‬‭ results,‬‭ performance‬‭ or‬‭ achievements‬‭ to‬‭ be‬‭ materially‬‭ different‬‭ from‬‭ those‬

‭ implied‬‭ by‬‭ such‬‭ statements.‬‭ Although‬‭ such‬‭ statements‬‭ are‬‭ based‬‭ on‬‭ management's‬‭ reasonable‬

‭ assumptions,‬‭ there‬‭ can‬‭ be‬‭ no‬‭ assurance‬‭ that‬‭ such‬‭ assumptions‬‭ will‬‭ prove‬‭ to‬‭ be‬‭ correct.‬‭ We‬‭ assume‬

‭ no‬‭ responsibility‬‭ to‬‭ update‬‭ or‬‭ revise‬‭ them‬‭ to‬‭ reflect‬‭ new‬‭ events‬‭ or‬‭ circumstances.‬‭ Additionally,‬‭ there‬

‭ are‬‭ known‬‭ and‬‭ unknown‬‭ risk‬‭ factors‬‭ that‬‭ could‬‭ cause‬‭ the‬‭ Company's‬‭ actual‬‭ results,‬‭ performance‬‭ or‬

‭ achievements‬‭ to‬‭ be‬‭ materially‬‭ different‬‭ from‬‭ any‬‭ future‬‭ results,‬‭ performance‬‭ or‬‭ achievements‬

‭ expressed‬‭ or‬‭ implied‬‭ by‬‭ the‬‭ forward-looking‬‭ information‬‭ contained‬‭ herein,‬‭ such‬‭ as,‬‭ but‬‭ not‬‭ limited‬‭ to‬

‭ the‬‭ impact‬‭ of‬‭ general‬‭ business,‬‭ economic,‬‭ competitive,‬‭ political,‬‭ regulatory‬‭ and‬‭ social‬‭ uncertainties;‬

‭ risks‬‭ related‬‭ to‬‭ the‬‭ Company's‬‭ shares,‬‭ including‬‭ price‬‭ volatility‬‭ due‬‭ to‬‭ events‬‭ that‬‭ may‬‭ or‬‭ may‬‭ not‬‭ be‬

‭ within such party's control and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.‬

‭ All‬‭ forward-looking‬‭ information‬‭ herein‬‭ is‬‭ qualified‬‭ in‬‭ its‬‭ entirety‬‭ by‬‭ this‬‭ cautionary‬‭ statement,‬‭ and‬‭ the‬

‭ Company‬‭ disclaims‬‭ any‬‭ obligation‬‭ to‬‭ revise‬‭ or‬‭ update‬‭ any‬‭ such‬‭ forward-looking‬‭ information‬‭ or‬‭ to‬

‭ publicly‬‭ announce‬‭ the‬‭ result‬‭ of‬‭ any‬‭ revisions‬‭ to‬‭ any‬‭ of‬‭ the‬‭ forward-looking‬‭ information‬‭ contained‬

‭ herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.‬

