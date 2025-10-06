INCCert Launches Responsible Hemp Botanicals (RHB) Standard - First Global Certification for Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids

The Responsible Hemp Botanicals (RHB) Standard elevates integrity across the hemp-derived cannabinoid supply chain, providing third-party verification of responsible production practices and full traceability.

Global certification for floral hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids, ensuring traceability, transparency, and greater consumer trust.

DANVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, INCCert is proud to announce the launch of the Responsible Hemp Botanicals (RHB) Standard, the world’s first comprehensive certification program for floral hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoid ingredients. The Standard establishes end-to-end chain-of-custody assurance across farms, processors, manufacturers, brands, and retailers, setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in a rapidly evolving global market.

The RHB Standard ensures traceability, sustainability, ethical labor practices, and rigorous quality controls, all verified through third-party audits by Control Union—an independent global certification body with more than a century of experience auditing agricultural certification programs for commodities such as sugarcane and cotton for leading CPGs, including PepsiCo and Levi Strauss & Co.

Applicable to supplements, beverages, pet products, cosmetics, and beyond, the Standard’s core pillars include:

Good Practices: Upholding Good Agricultural and Good Manufacturing Practices (GAP and GMP).

Quality: Rigorous contaminant testing and product integrity checks.

Sustainability: Responsible farming and production to minimize environmental impact.

Ethical Practices: Fair labor, safe working conditions, and respect for human rights.

“The Responsible Hemp Botanicals Standard sets a new benchmark for our industry,” said INCCert CEO Farzana Kennedy. “As the hemp-derived cannabinoids market accelerates—particularly in beverages—RHB gives brands and suppliers a way to prove responsible sourcing with full traceability and proof of origin. That’s what builds consumer trust and gives retailers and regulators the assurance they demand.”

The RHB Standard is publicly available for download on the Responsible Hemp Botanicals website. It is designed to adapt to shifting international regulations, reduce risks tied to recalls, foster resilient supply chains, and strengthen long-term trust between consumers, brands, and retailers.

On October 8th, INCCert’s Managing Director, Jessica Scott, will be speaking at the Cannabis Research Conference in Portland, Oregon, as part of the Economic Development, Policy and Regulation track. The session - “Building Trust in the Hemp Industry: A Case for Third-party Certification Through the Responsible Hemp Standard (RHS) and the Responsible Hemp Botanicals Standard (RHB)” - will highlight how third-party certification can reduce volatility, build confidence, and stabilize the hemp supply chain as it has for other global commodities.

About INCCert

INCCert advances the adoption of the next generation of natural materials and functional ingredients by developing and managing certification programs that bolster supply chain transparency and integrity. To ensure its own business and certification programs are held to the highest standard, INCCert is pursuing ISEAL membership and code compliance.

