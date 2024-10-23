INCCert Announces the Responsible Hemp Standard (RHS), a Global Certification Program for the Sustainable Growth of Hemp

The Responsible Hemp Standard certification program spans the breadth of the industrial hemp supply chain from farm to finished goods and across the crop’s many uses including apparel, nonwovens, building materials, food, feed, and plastics.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INCCert, a mission-driven organization that develops standards and certification programs for emerging climate-smart commodities, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Responsible Hemp Standard (“RHS”). This global certification program spans the breadth of the industrial hemp supply chain from farm to finished goods and across the crop’s many uses including apparel, nonwovens, building materials, food, feed, and plastics.

RHS is a comprehensive chain-of-custody certification program, with Control Union serving as the exclusive Certification Body. RHS ensures complete traceability and supply chain transparency, sustainable and ethical labor practices, social compliance, quality production standards, and good agricultural practices verified through third-party audits. The program aims to improve and harmonize global hemp production and quality standards, particularly for the textile supply chain. Additionally, RHS-certified raw materials can be traced through an immutable SaaS platform.

By ensuring compliance, transparency, and label claim validation, the RHS certification program will play a pivotal role in opening new markets for hemp as a climate-smart raw material and spurring increased adoption by major brands, manufacturers, and retailers. CEO of INCCert, Alfredo Gonzalez, shares, “While industrial hemp can satisfy major CPGs' escalating demand for raw materials aligned with their sustainability goals, it cannot do so without standards and third-party verification. RHS certification delivers on the validation that is relied upon by major manufacturers and retailers to ensure responsible sourcing and risk mitigation.”

INCCert will attend the 2024 Textile Exchange Conference at the Pasadena Convention Center from October 28–31, 2024. The INCCert team looks forward to engaging with brands, mills, supply chain professionals, material innovators, farmers, non-profits, and all attendees. Control Union will also have a booth at the conference, where you can find more information about RHS certification.

RHS-certified supply chain operators recognize many benefits, including access to new markets, enhanced reputation, verified claims, greater consumer empowerment, supply chain assurance, industry leadership and collaboration, and compliance. Hemp farms, fiber processors, textile mills, and apparel brands are encouraged to inquire about RHS certification by reaching out to INCCert for further program details and information.

