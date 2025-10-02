A Decade of Pumpkins: Arnprior Farm Celebrates 10 Years of Scotland’s Original Pumpkin Patch

Rebecca and Duncan McEwen Farmers From Arnprior Farm 2025

Arnprior Farm, Stirlingshire – Scotland’s original pumpkin patch – is celebrating a landmark anniversary this autumn, marking 10 years of pumpkin picking.

To go from 300 plants in one field to tens of thousands of pumpkins and families travelling from across Scotland to pick them – it’s been an incredible journey.” — Duncan McEwen

SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arnprior Farm , Stirlingshire – Scotland’s original pumpkin patch – is celebrating a landmark anniversary this autumn, marking 10 years of pumpkin picking with its biggest ever patch and the launch of a once-in-a-lifetime Golden Ticket competition.What began in 2015 as a small experiment – just 300 pumpkin plants across 0.1 of an acre – has grown into one of Scotland’s most anticipated family days out. That first year, a few hundred curious visitors arrived to try their hand at pumpkin picking, quickly overfilling the small car park. Fast forward ten years, and the McEwen family now welcome around 40,000 plus visitors each October, harvesting over eight different pumpkin varieties across 16 acres.Scotland’s climate is far from ideal for pumpkins – at the same latitude as Alaska, with daytime temperatures too cool for direct sowing – but Arnprior has defied expectations. The McEwen’s propagate seeds in greenhouses before transplanting them to the fields, overcoming the wet climate with sheer determination, innovation and persistence.Farmer Duncan McEwen said: "Back in 2015, I read about the success of pumpkin farming in America and the south of England and thought – why not give it a go? For all intents and purposes, pumpkins shouldn’t grow in Scotland, but we wanted to try something different from the traditional farm gate sales. Never in a million years did we think it would take off the way it has. To go from 300 plants in one field to tens of thousands of pumpkins and families travelling from across Scotland to pick them – it’s been an incredible journey. The real reward is seeing three generations coming together in our fields each autumn. That’s what keeps us going."Rebecca McEwen said, "What I love most is watching the patch grow up alongside the children who visit. We’ve had wee ones come in their wellies every October since 2015, and now they’re teenagers bringing their friends, much like our own family. For us, it’s about creating a place where people can step away from their screens, enjoy the fresh air, and celebrate autumn together. That’s why this 10-year milestone feels so special – it belongs to everyone who’s made Arnprior part of their family tradition."The pumpkin patch quickly gained momentum through Facebook, where Rebecca documented the first seeds going into trays. By 2017, queues blocked the road, and the family had to introduce ticketing – now one of the biggest logistical challenges of running the event. Despite this, demand has only grown. The farm has seen its best crops in recent years thanks to dry summers, proving that Scottish pumpkins can flourish with the right care.To celebrate a decade of pumpkins, Arnprior is launching a Golden Ticket competition, giving 10 lucky winners lifetime passes to the pumpkin patch. The competition will run via Arnprior’s social media channels, echoing the classic "golden ticket" story and rewarding keen pumpkin pickers.The 2025 Arnprior Pumpkin Festival opens on Saturday, 11 October, transforming fields into a vibrant sea of orange, green and white. Alongside pumpkin picking, the farm has become known for its fun-filled attractions, including:• Quad pod rides, new and improved for 2025, and the ever-popular pumpkin cannon• Bale mountain, hay bale obstacle course and indoor straw barn• Bouncy castle, face painting and glitter tattoos• Seasonal crafting and photo opportunities• Doughnut machine, marshmallow toasting and a pop-up autumn shopLocal food and drink vendors will serve wood-fired pizzas, gourmet burgers, fried chicken, fries, artisan coffee, ice cream, cocktails, and Arnprior’s own freshly-made doughnuts.Dates and tickets• Pumpkin Festival: 11–26 October 2025• After-school sessions: 27–30 October (3–6 pm)• Ticket price: £14.90 per car (+£0.80 booking fee)• Bus stop: X10 from Stirling or Glasgow (walk-in visitors by bus/taxi only)• Book online: https://arnpriorfarm.com/see/pumpkins Special EventDate Night Hoedown at the Patch• Saturday 25 October, 7 pm–9.30 pm• Tickets: £21.50 per vehicle (includes £5 pumpkin discount)• Line dancing under the stars, street food, seasonal drinks, marshmallow toasting, and after-dark pumpkin picking.• Eco-friendly farmingArnprior champions eco-friendly farming: pumpkins are grown in reusable containers, fertilised with natural manure, and rotated with other crops to keep soils healthy.

