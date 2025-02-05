Alexander Manufacturing Expands Global Footprint with Hancock Collection Following Pitti Uomo Success

Hancock ARTICLE 41: A 3/4 single-breasted coat in vulcanised cotton featuring a throat tab, fly front, and optional contrast detachable lining. Available in red, fawn, navy, and mastic.

SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexander Manufacturing continues strengthening Scotland’s reputation in luxury textile production by launching its latest trade collection under the Hancock brand. Designed, manufactured, and owned in Scotland, the Hancock Collection redefines contemporary outerwear, seamlessly blending heritage craftsmanship with modern functionality.Following a highly successful exhibition in January at Pitti Uomo 107 in Italy - one of the world’s most prestigious menswear trade fairs - Alexander Manufacturing has secured international orders from the USA, Europe, and Japan. Building on this momentum, the company is set to expand its global presence, showcasing the Hancock Collection at forthcoming trade shows in Japan and the USA.The newly launched Hancock Collection is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and innovation, featuring timeless outerwear.Highlights from the new collection include (IMAGES AND LOOKOOK ON REQUEST) -:• ARTICLE 41: A 3/4 single-breasted coat in vulcanised cotton featuring a throat tab, fly front, and optional contrast detachable lining. Available in red, fawn, navy, and mastic.• ARTICLE 48 Peacoat: A double-breasted wool and vulcanised cotton peacoat, offered in a refined selection of black watch, houndstooth, herringbone, barleycorn, and check patterns.• ARTICLE 67 Four-Pocket Parka: This practical yet sophisticated waterproof parka features a hood, hand-warming welt, and flap pockets. It is available in mastic, slate, dark bottle, khaki, navy, and fawn.• ARTICLE 73 Single-Breasted Long Coat: This coat, crafted from vulcanised cotton, Sonsie wool, and Ventile cotton, features large internal newspaper pockets and contrast undercollar detailing. It is available in barleycorn, check, caramel, slate, and khaki.• ARTICLE 75 Double-Breasted Trench: A statement trench coat with a belt, military-style retainer loop, and vented back yoke, available in navy and fawn.• ARTICLE 82 Duffle Coat: A heritage-inspired wool coat with natural jute string fastenings and wooden toggles, designed in black watch and navy double-faced wool.Nadia Alexander, Managing Director of Alexander Manufacturing, commented:"Pitti Uomo was a pivotal moment for our business, proving that Scotland’s textile heritage remains at the forefront of international fashion. The response to the Hancock Collection has been phenomenal, with buyers from Japan, the US, and Europe recognising the quality and craftsmanship of our garments. We are now setting our sights on new global trade shows to build on this momentum and expand our market reach."Hancock is committed to sustainability and ethical craftsmanship. Each piece is produced using time-honoured techniques, incorporating locally sourced wool from the Alexander family farm in Perthshire, with fabric woven in Yorkshire and Scotland. The company’s lifetime repair service underscores its dedication to circular fashion, ensuring longevity and reducing waste.This latest milestone comes hot on the heels of Hancock’s latest collaboration, Hancock x Harti, featuring the Hancock x Harti Classic Parka and Hancock x Harti Iconic Trench Coat. This partnership with HartiSWIM, a British eco-luxe wearable art swimwear brand founded by fashion veteran and entrepreneur Tessa Hartmann CBE, merges the worlds of outerwear and art. Inspired by her husband, the contemporary artist Harti, the collaboration combines Hancock’s legacy of expert craftsmanship with Harti’s bold, provocative artwork.The Hancock x Harti Classic Parka reimagines the timeless rubber hooded raincoat as a wearable canvas, lined with Harti Pop Art silk, for an avant-garde twist on a utilitarian staple. Designed for all-weather protection, the parka features fully taped seams, a rubber hood, and a breathable eyelet-vented construction. Limited to 100 bespoke, made-to-order pieces, each coat has a numbered certificate signed by the artist. The Hancock x Harti Iconic Trench Coat transforms the classic double-breasted trench into a statement piece of wearable culture. Handmade in Scotland using traditional Macintosh techniques, the trench is lined with Harti’s silk-printed artwork. A collector’s piece, only 100 coats will be produced, each signed and numbered.Both designs showcase Hancock’s expertise in handcrafted outerwear while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to Scottish manufacturing, sustainability, and artistry.With its roots firmly planted in Scotland and a growing international footprint, Alexander Manufacturing promotes Scottish textiles globally. It is proving that heritage craftsmanship and contemporary luxury go hand in hand.Hancock was founded in 2012, inspired by Thomas Hancock, the pioneer of vulcanised rubber and collaborator of Charles Macintosh. In 2021, Alexander Manufacturing acquired the brand, continuing its legacy of producing handmade outerwear in Scotland using traditional craftsmanship.

