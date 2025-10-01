Integrated Automotive Services in Easton, PA, welcomes Tim Gomez as a new technician, strengthening their skilled team in European and domestic auto repair.

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Automotive Services Welcomes Tim Gomez as New Technician

Integrated Automotive Services has announced the addition of Tim Gomez to its team as a technician. This new hire strengthens the shop’s ongoing commitment to delivering precise and reliable auto repair for both European and domestic vehicles.

Supporting Growth in Service Excellence

With decades of experience serving the Easton community, the shop continues to invest in skilled professionals who share its dedication to craftsmanship and integrity. Gomez’s appointment comes at a time of consistent demand for quality service at the company’s facility at 900 Bushkill Dr, Easton, PA 18042, United States.

A Word from the Owner

“Tim brings not only technical expertise but also a strong commitment to customer care, which is central to our mission.” – Adam McGinley, Owner of Integrated Automotive Services

About Integrated Automotive Services

Founded in 1990, Integrated Automotive Services is a NAPA AutoCare Center specializing in servicing BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Audi, and other import brands. The shop employs ASE-certified technicians and uses OEM-quality parts to provide comprehensive services, including brakes, diagnostics, transmission, fleet maintenance, and more.

To learn more or schedule service, visit bmwvolvoservice.com or call (610) 253-4700.

