Colloquia art LLC, in Collaboration with Harouna Ouédraogo, Presents ‘Spaces In Between’

Feeling Confident. (C) Harouna Ouédraogo 2025

The First U.S. Solo Exhibition of Harouna Ouédraogo and Colloquia art’s 2025 Opening Showcase

Harouna’s work confronts viewers with energy and vulnerability in equal measure. Each painting is a battlefield of emotion, and each stroke is part of a language he’s been developing for decades.” — Andrew Ritcheson, PhD, FRSA, Managing Director of Colloquia art LLC

VA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colloquia art is thrilled to launch its 2025-2026 season with "Spaces In Between," the first solo U.S. exhibition of Harouna Ouédraogo, a singular voice in contemporary African abstraction. This exhibition marks both the artist’s American solo debut and Colloquia art’s inaugural show of the year—an expressive pairing that embodies the gallery’s commitment to bold, boundary-crossing work.ABOUT THE ARTISTBorn in 1981 in Ouahigouya, Burkina Faso, Harouna Ouédraogo is known for his emotionally charged, semi-figurative paintings that fuse raw gestural abstraction with deep psychological resonance. A graduate of INAFAC (Institut National de Formation Artistique et Culturelle) in Ouagadougou, Ouédraogo has exhibited internationally, but this show marks his most focused U.S. presentation to date.Ouédraogo describes his practice as “noisy figuration”—paintings alive with interruption, rhythm, and energy. Working primarily in acrylic and mixed media on canvas and paper, his visual language is immediate and improvisational: layering vibrant mark-making, erratic linework, and recurring symbolic figures that speak to identity, memory, and personal myth. His paintings are neither fully abstract nor comfortably figurative, dwelling in a charged in-between space that challenges interpretation and insists on feeling first.THE EXHIBITIONFor this exhibition, Ouédraogo brings a body of new work created specifically for Colloquia art. These paintings continue his exploration of urban density, personal myth, and collective memory—yet with a renewed intensity and clarity. The works are bold, physical, and emotionally precise, inviting viewers into a raw and intimate encounter.Installed not traditionally stretched but suspended slightly off the wall, the canvases appear as if lifted directly from the artist’s studio—hovering in a charged, in-between state. They are at once free and captured, unresolved and radiant, suspended between process and permanence. This approach reinforces the physicality of Ouédraogo’s gesture while drawing attention to the impermanence and fragility of expression itself.The exhibition also reflects Colloquia art’s commitment to layered, accessible encounters with art. A looped projection of an artist interview runs in the gallery, with a QR code linking directly to the full conversation. Through Art Placer, the show is mirrored in a virtual gallery, extending access worldwide. Ouédraogo will also host a virtual walkthrough from his home in Burkina Faso, offering audiences the rare chance to experience the exhibition through the artist’s own perspective.EXHIBITION DETAILSSpaces In BetweenHarouna OuédraogoColloquia art, Woodstock, VirginiaOpening: November 8, 2025. 3pmOn view: Until end of the month RSVP and further information at Colloquia.art

