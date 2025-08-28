Colloquia Launches We Are Art: A New Movement for Artists, Collectors, and Community

Colloquia Art’s We Are Art marks a paradigm shift in how art meets its audience—fairer to artists, global in scope, and rooted in community.

Colloquia is more than a gallery. It is a place of dialogue and fairness, and a movement that honors the truth that across history, language, and geography, art is the thread that binds us together.” — Andrew Ritcheson, DPhil, FRSA, Founder of Colloquia art, LLC.

WOODSTOCK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the first handprints on cave walls to the boldest contemporary visions, art has always been the universal trace of our humanity. It is not separate from us — it is us. We Are Art. Colloquia art LLC , a new destination gallery and cultural initiative, announces the launch of its founding campaign, We Are Art. More than an opening, it is a declaration: that art belongs to everyone, that artists deserve fairness, and that the gallery can be reimagined as a movement of generosity and imagination.Colloquia will bring artists and audiences into dialogue across time, culture, and form — presenting work that speaks both to individual experience and to our shared human story. Exhibitions will be paired with writings, gatherings, and programs that insist art is not distant or elitist, but universal.As part of We Are Art, Colloquia is introducing new approaches to supporting artists, collectors, and community:• A sliding-scale commission model, starting as low as 0%, designed to put more back in the hands of artists.• A new investment model in which Colloquia acquires select works outright, sustaining artists from the outset.• Artist coaching and collaboration, offering a highly iterative and interactive relationship experience that supports artists in pricing, presentation, and career growth.• A Collector Syndicate, enabling groups of collectors to co-invest in emerging work and share in the excitement of discovery.• A Patrons Circle, a community of supporters underwriting artist-first initiatives and educational outreach, ensuring the movement of We Are Art extends beyond the gallery walls.• Engagement with schools and children’s programs, including field trips, supplies, and creative opportunities for the next generation.• An artist solidarity fund and nonprofit partnerships, extending Colloquia’s impact into cultural and humanitarian work.• Community gatherings, colloquia, and design-forward editions (including a Colloquia tote) that carry We Are Art into daily life.Colloquia’s inaugural exhibition will open later this year, with the featured artist to be revealed in the coming weeks. Looking ahead, the 2025–26 exhibition calendar will present a spectacular and eclectic range of national and international artists — from prominent names to exciting new entrants to the American market.Alongside its exhibition program, Colloquia will also introduce carefully curated products and design objects — including limited editions and merchandise — which will be made available over the course of this year. These offerings will extend Colloquia’s presence beyond the gallery walls and create new opportunities for audiences to engage with We Are Art through the gallery’s website.Colloquia is also investing in state-of-the-art 3D virtual and immersive gallery formats, ensuring that artists’ work reaches a global audience and that more people can encounter and experience Colloquia’s vision, wherever they are.Together, these initiatives will serve as living expressions of We Are Art and invite audiences to join this ongoing storyAbout Colloquia art, LLC:Colloquia art, LLC is a gallery and cultural initiative dedicated to connecting people to — and through — contemporary and fine art. Through exhibitions, writing, gatherings, and new models of fairness for artists and collectors, Colloquia art seeks to create a destination that is both global and deeply human.

