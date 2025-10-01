Introducing The Healthies: Awards for Brand, Marketing, and Product Design Excellence

The first awards honoring marketing, branding, and product design in health tech

Health tech finally has its own Webbys: The Healthies spotlight the best in brand and product design.

Brand and product teams are quietly building trust, translating complexity, and shaping how the world experiences the company. This is our love letter to them: in trophy form.” — Marlena Sarunac

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech’s Most Thankless Jobs Finally Get Their MomentFor years, digital health startups have celebrated breakthroughs in AI, care delivery, and clinical outcomes, while quietly ignoring the teams who made those breakthroughs legible, lovable, and usable.That ends now.Today, The Company Advice , a health tech marketing and design studio, announced the launch of The Healthies : the first-ever awards recognizing marketing, branding, and product design excellence in the health tech industry.“Founders get the glory. Sales gets the commissions. Engineering gets the headcount,” said Marlena Sarunac, co-founder of The Company Advice. “Meanwhile, brand and product teams are quietly building trust, translating complexity, and shaping how the world experiences the company. This is our love letter to them: in trophy form.”Two Categories. One Mission.The Healthies recognize the creative work that shapes how health tech connects with people, from the first impression to the everyday user experience. Applicants can choose the category that best fits their contribution.1. Best Marketing + Brand: Celebrating the people who made health tech resonate, stand out, and feel human.2. Best Product Design (UI/UX): Recognizing digital experiences that put users first and friction last.“These awards are for anyone who ever fixed a homepage at 2 a.m., argued for better onboarding, or rewrote the value prop 37 times,” said Lubna Hameed, co-founder of The Company Advice. “If you’ve ever heard ‘Can you just make it pop?’ and lived to tell the tale… you’re eligible.”Startups, creative teams, agencies, and unsung heroes of all stripes are invited to apply or nominate a deserving team. Applications are free, open now, and close on January 30, 2026.Winners will receive:- A physical trophy (yes, a real one)- A digital badge for bragging rights- A feature in The Healthies Winners Gallery- And most importantly, validation that your work really matters.Apply or Nominate a FriendHealth tech founders, designers, brand builders, marketers– this is your moment. Or, at least, your best shot at a trophy that didn’t require a regulatory submission.Apply now at: https://www.thecompanyadvice.com/the-healthies Deadline: January 30, 2026

