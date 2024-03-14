Introducing The Company Advice: The Trusted Thought Partner for Early Stage Tech Startups
"The adage to 'move fast and break things' is outdated, unnecessary and hurts businesses. With the right advisors, you can move fast without breaking people, processes and product." "NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Company Advice proudly announces its official launch, offering advisory services to early stage startups with a focus on health tech and insurtech companies. As a premier consultancy firm, The Company Advice specializes in providing strategic marketing and design guidance, innovative solutions, and expert insights.
— Marlena Sarunac
Empowering startups to hit the ground running with actionable playbooks, The Company Advice stands at the forefront of the advisory landscape, delivering tailored Go-To-Market strategies and proprietary digital offerings designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by tech startups. The team is composed of seasoned marketing and design professionals boasting decades of collective experience ranging from corporate, to agency to startup.
"We believe startups deserve top tier advisors. Our mission is to ensure every new business that works with us meaningfully propels their business forward with the most effective marketing and design strategy possible,” said Marlena Sarunac, Partner. “The adage to ‘move fast and break things’ is outdated, unnecessary and hurts businesses. With the right advisors, you can move fast without breaking people, processes and product.”
“Design isn't just about making things look pretty; it's about crafting user experiences that resonate deeply with your audience and propel your brand forward,” shared Lubna Hameed, Partner. “As we've seen time and again, investing in thoughtful brand and product design isn't just beneficial—it's essential for building trust, ensuring market differentiation, and ultimately, achieving sustainable growth.”
The Company Advice's comprehensive approach to advisory services ensures that no stone goes unturned by offering a full marketing + design diagnostic that informs the build-out of a custom playbook. The playbook is tailored to the specific market, showcasing opportunities, readily achievable goals, and actionable strategies, striking a balance between short-term wins and long-term objectives essentially for the success of every startup.
In addition to its core advisory services, The Company Advice is developing proprietary AI marketing products that assist with content generation, a digital training platform that will complement client playbooks and analytics driven dashboards that will allow clients to set baselines and track and measure success. By prioritizing client satisfaction and delivering measurable value, The Company Advice aims to become the go-to partner for early stage startups seeking strategic guidance and expert support at a critical point in their growth journey.
To learn more about The Company Advice and explore how its advisory services can propel your business forward, visit www.thecompanyadvice.com.
About The Company Advice:
The Company Advice is a women-owned advisory firm specializing in providing strategic guidance, innovative solutions, and expert insights to early stage tech startups, with a focus on health tech and insurtech. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to integrity and excellence, The Company Advice empowers organizations to achieve sustainable growth and navigate the complexities of the startup landscape.
Marlena Sarunac
The Company Advice
