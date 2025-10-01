Respiratory Syncytial Virus Newborn Immunization Coverage Expanding in Saskatchewan

CANADA, October 1 - Released on October 1, 2025

All Newborns to be Eligible for the In-Hospital Program During Winter Months

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Infant Immunization program in Saskatchewan is expanding to include all babies born between October 1 and March 31. Previously the program was only available to high-risk newborns in Saskatchewan.

"We are pleased to provide more Saskatchewan families with access to this preventative RSV treatment option this winter when we see higher rates of respiratory infections in newborns," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Broadening immunity for babies who are more susceptible will help prevent severe outcomes and added capacity pressures for our health care teams."

The antibody treatment is designed to protect newborn babies and infants who are born during or entering their first RSV season, which occurs during the late fall and winter months. Children who are considered high risk of severe RSV disease will continue to be covered under the program for their first two RSV seasons.

The RSV program is a single-dose injection that provides protection through pre-made RSV antibodies. The antibody injection is safe with minimal side effects and it shows to be highly effective in reducing infant hospitalization rates. The injection is currently only offered in hospital at the time of birth. For more information, patients and families are encouraged to discuss RSV immunization with their primary health care provider, prenatal care team and in-hospital health care staff.

RSV is a common virus that spreads quickly and easily, especially during colder months. The goal of the provincial immunization program is to provide protection when infants and children are most at risk of exposure and ensure they are protected for the duration of the RSV season.

RSV infects the lungs causing pneumonia or bronchiolitis and can lead to emergency room visits and hospitalization. RSV bronchiolitis is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization of infants worldwide and has a significant impact on caregivers and families. Premature babies and infants with chronic heart or lung disease are at the highest risk of developing severe infections and death.

"With respiratory illness season posing heightened risks to our smallest and often most vulnerable patients, the availability of the RSV immunization for infants presents a safe and timely opportunity," Saskatchewan Health Authority Provincial Department Head of Pediatrics Dr. Terry Klassen said. "Unlike traditional vaccines, the RSV immunization provides protection by introducing antibodies to combat the virus if a child were to come into contact with it, offering significant potential to reduce hospitalizations and severe complications in newborns during their first RSV season."

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing a further $1.8 million for a total of $3 million in the Infant Immunization program.

Learn more about Saskatchewan's RSV Infant Immunization program at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/public-health-issues/respiratory-illnesses/rsv-infant-immunization-program.

