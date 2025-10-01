Pure Wellness Chiropractic Expands with New Milford, Delaware Clinic, Extending Holistic Care Across Southern Delaware

Pure Wellness Delaware Chiropractor Pure Wellness Chiropractor Leader Delaware Pure Wellness Chiropractor Back Pain Middletown Delaware

Pure Wellness Adds Milford Clinic to its Network of Delaware Chiropractic Centers

MILFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pure Wellness Chiropractic, Delaware’s leading provider of natural and comprehensive chiropractic care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in October at 77 Milford Neck Road, Milford, DE 19963. This location marks the latest step in Pure Wellness’ statewide expansion, building on its reputation for personalized care and long-term health solutions.With existing offices in Middletown , Newark, Smyrna, Wilmington , and Camden / Dover, the new Milford location enhances access to quality chiropractic services throughout Kent and Sussex Counties.“Our goal is to bring individualized, evidence-based care to every corner of Delaware,” said Dr. Eric Marks, founder of Pure Wellness Chiropractic. “We’re thrilled to serve the Milford community and support patients who are ready to take control of their health—naturally.”NOW SERVING MILFORD AND SOUTHERN DELAWAREThe new Milford chiropractic clinic provides a wide range of non-invasive services to help patients address everything from chronic back pain and sciatica to injury recovery and wellness maintenance.AVAILABLE SERVICES INCLUDE: Chiropractic Adjustments (Diversified, Cox Flexion Distraction, Activator, Gonstead, Thompson)• Massage Therapy with Certified and Licensed Massage Therapists• Computerized Range of Motion Testing• Supplements and Wellness Products• Customized treatment plans for auto accidents, work injuries, sports injuries, and posture-related painLearn more at: https://purewellchiro.com/locations/milford AFFORDABLE AND ACCESSIBLE FOR ALL PATIENTS• Initial Chiropractic Exam: $75 (excluding adjustment)• Massage Therapy: $70–$85 depending on provider• Insurance: Most major plans accepted• ChiroHealthUSA discount membership available for uninsured patientsCLINIC INFORMATION – MILFORDPure Wellness – Milford77 Milford Neck RdMilford, DE 19963Phone: (302) 265‑2457Website: https://purewellchiro.com/locations/milford Office Hours: TBDSUPPORTING LOCAL SEO AND COMMUNITY HEALTHEach Pure Wellness location, including Camden, Milford, Middletown, Newark, Smyrna, and Wilmington, is supported by a dedicated, search-optimized location page. This ensures patients searching for a chiropractor in Milford, Delaware, or nearby communities can easily access accurate information, book appointments, and receive care designed around their needs.ABOUT PURE WELLNESS CHIROPRACTICFounded in 2008, Pure Wellness Chiropractic is a multi-location chiropractic and wellness provider offering chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, and supportive therapies for patients of all ages. With a team of experienced doctors and a commitment to long-term health outcomes, Pure Wellness serves communities across the state through conservative, results-oriented care.

