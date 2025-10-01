New Bilingual Comedy Podcast 'Nihongo To English' Launches October 2, 2025

Michelle MaliZaki and Michael Allen

New bilingual comedy podcast blends Japanese & English humor, culture, and absurdism. Perfect for Japanese learners and English learners.

We wanted to create a space where Japanese and English meet in the funniest, weirdest, and most natural ways” — Michelle MaliZaki

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian/performer Michael Allen (a.k.a. GoatVsFish) and stand-up comedian Michelle MaliZaki are set to launch their brand-new bilingual comedy podcast, Nihongo To English, premiering October 2, 2025.

The show brings together Japanese and English conversation, playful cultural banter, and absurdist comedy. True to its title, “To” means “and” in Japanese, symbolizing the mix of languages and perspectives at the heart of the podcast.

Listeners can expect free-flowing conversations, bursts of offbeat humor, and even the occasional uniform as the hosts explore life between two languages, two cultures, and two comedic worlds.

Perfect for Japanese learners and (Japanese) English learners, Nihongo To English mixes natural conversation with humor, making it a fun way to hear both languages side by side.

Nihongo To English will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms where podcasts are streamed starting October 2.

“We wanted to create a space where Japanese and English meet in the funniest, weirdest, and most natural ways,” says MaliZaki. “It’s not a lesson—it’s a laugh.”

With their combined backgrounds in stand-up, character work, and bilingual storytelling, Allen and MaliZaki deliver something fresh for comedy fans, language learners, and anyone curious about navigating cultural intersections with humor.

About Nihongo To English

Nihongo To English is a bilingual comedy podcast hosted by Michael Allen (GoatVsFish) and Japanese American comedian Michelle MaliZaki. Mixing Japanese and English conversation, cultural banter, and absurdist comedy, the podcast offers a playful take on life between two languages. Ideal for Japanese learners and English learners, episodes drop starting October 2, 2025, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.