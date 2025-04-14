Pen Paper Palooza to Debut in Los Angeles, Bringing the City’s First-Ever Stationery Festival to Santa Monica

Festival poster designed by Haylie Anicama Michelle MaliZaki, the founder of Pen Paper Palooza. Photo by Jun Hiraoka Pen Paper Palooza Logo

With VIP Tiers Sold Out and Timed Entry Filling Fast, LA’s First-Ever Stationery Festival Draws Excitement Ahead of May 16–17 Debut

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stationery lovers, take note: Los Angeles will soon host its first-ever festival dedicated to the love of pens, notebooks, calligraphy, and creative expression. Pen Paper Palooza, a two-day celebration of all things stationery, will take place May 16–17, 2025, at the historic Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club.

Created by standup comedian and longtime stationery enthusiast Michelle MaliZaki, Pen Paper Palooza is expected to draw over 1,700 attendees to experience the tactile joy of analog creativity. The festival will feature exclusive brands, immersive workshops, and a curated marketplace celebrating the art of writing and design.

“I used to work for a Japanese notebook company to fund my standup comedy career,” said MaliZaki. “Now, I’ve brought my two worlds together with Pen Paper Palooza—an event where people can connect, create, and celebrate the tools we love.”

Event Highlights Include:

Over 60 stationery vendors, from Japanese and European imports to boutique makers

Hands-on workshops including modern calligraphy, brush lettering, Japanese calligraphy, journaling, and improv

Make-and-take stations, friendship bracelet corners, and special stamps to be stamped on your Traveler's notebook

Sold-out VIP bags with exclusive festival-only products

Timed entry allows guests to fully enjoy the festival at their own pace. The 10:30 AM entry slot for Saturday, May 17 is sold out and will not be available at the door.

Event Details:

Pen Paper Palooza – A Stationery Festival

Dates:

Friday, May 16, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday, May 17, 2025 – 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Location:

Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club

1210 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

and Santa Monica Playhouse

1211 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Tickets and Info:

Available now at https://www.penpaperpalooza.com

