Mike Milligan Launches The One-Of-A-Kind Financial Plan, Offering a Blueprint That Fits Individual Lives

Tax Planner and author unveils Retirement CHI™ method and five pillars to guide financial literacy for women and retirement financial planning

NORTHFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Milligan, a Certified Financial Planner with more than two decades of experience, has released The One-Of-A-Kind Financial Plan : Say Goodbye to One Size Fits All and Hello to What Actually Works. This new book introduces a five-step blueprint and the Retirement CHI™ method as tools to help readers build personalized plans rather than follow generic financial advice.The book lays out the five pillars that form its foundation, pillars that include taxes, retirement income, investments, long-term care, and legacy. These elements combine into a plan that reflects each person’s values and situation rather than a standard template. Milligan emphasizes that every individual deserves guidance shaped by personal vision and life goals.Milligan pays special attention to financial literacy for women, recognizing that women often face unique financial challenges such as income gaps and longer life expectancies. He includes examples and advice to help women better understand their options, prepare for retirement, and build financial resilience. The book also contributes to conversations around books about financial freedom by showcasing how freedom requires custom planning, clarity of purpose, and long-term strategy.Retirement financial planning receives a comprehensive treatment in the new work. Milligan introduces Retirement CHI™, an approach that stands for Community, Health, and Impact. This framework helps readers envision what their retirement years should look like beyond numbers alone. He argues that financial security depends not only on saving and investing but also on planning for well-being, relationships, and meaningful contributions.The book is now available through Amazon and major retailers. It reflects Milligan’s belief that no two lives are alike and that financial plans should match life’s diversity. The strategies in The One-Of-A-Kind Financial Plan are aimed at individuals who want practical, actionable steps for achieving financial stability and preparing for retirement.About Mike MilliganMike Milligan is a CFP based in San Juan, PR with his corporate office in Norfolk, VA. He leads Ideas By Mike and 1 oak Financial and supports clients using custom financial plans rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. He developed the Retirement CHI™ method and promotes clear, adaptable financial strategies.

