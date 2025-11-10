The Haus of Performing Arts Announces ‘A Night in December’ Gala at Hard Rock Café to Support Bronx Youth Arts

Haus Kids with Cofounder Casimar Valles

Bronx nonprofit launches its first annual gala featuring Broadway stars to raise vital funds for youth arts programs.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Haus of Performing Arts , a Bronx-based nonprofit providing free and low-cost youth through dance, music, theater, and visual arts, proudly announces its inaugural gala, A Night in December, taking place on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square. Sponsored in part by Hard Rock Café, the event will bring together community artists and leaders for an unforgettable celebration of the Bronx — raising funds to expand these programs for local families.This year’s gala will feature an all-star Broadway lineup, including Nasia Thomas (Six, Ain’t Too Proud, The Last Five Years), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud, The Lion King), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical, The Color Purple), Michelle Russell (MJ The Musical), and more.Among the evening’s guests will be Emmy Award-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish, alongside Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Rob Hinderliter, joining a lineup of industry professionals, educators, and community advocates in support of the cause.Already making waves across the theatre community — the gala was promoted on the Broadway Podcast Network with Alan Seales, and by a Times Square billboard, both debuting this November. This billboard will feature a new commercial, directed by Alexes Lowe and produced by Anne Leigh Cooper, Paola Sinisgalli, and Hayley Ulmer — with cinematography by Olaa Olabi — spotlighting the purpose behind A Night in December and more importantly, the kids.Proceeds will go toward:● Expanding afterschool and summer program scholarships● Providing vital access to childcare vouchers and food assistance● Enhancing classroom spaces with professional-grade materials and equipmentIn one year, HAUS supported over 60 families in obtaining childcare vouchers, distributed more than 20,000 free meals, and partnered with five local schools to expand childcare for parents.Parent Lilly Castillo shared: “This children’s summer and afterschool program is amazing. They don’t turn away your children if you can’t afford to pay — they help you apply for vouchers or alternative payment options. This program has become my child’s second home. She loves being in the program. I would recommend this program to any parent looking for a safe environment for their children.”Cohosted by HAUS Co-Founder Casimar Valles, the gala will feature a three-course dinner, live performances, and a silent auction — including New York Rangers and New York Giants signed memorabilia, original works by Bronx artists, and a private salsa lesson led by Casimar himself.A celebrated choreographer and instructor, Valles has brought his artistry to stages and brands alike — most recently joining the HAUS kids in a campaign for Lacoste in partnership with Venus Williams.A Night in December celebrates the voices, dreams, and resilience of Bronx youth while spotlighting the vital role of accessible arts education in underserved communities.For sponsorship opportunities, donations, or ticket information, please visit www.givebutter.com/HAUSGALA or email Ashley directly at a.solcreative@gmail.com

