Fenris Partners with ManageMy to Power Seamless, Data-Enriched Agent Quoting Experiences

Integration brings Fenris' real-time data into ManageMy’s no-code platform, enabling carriers and MGAs to launch intelligent, digital-first agent portals.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris Digital (Fenris), a leader in predictive data and data enrichment solutions for insurance, today announced a strategic partnership with ManageMy, the no-code digital platform enables insurance carriers to configure, design, and launch real-time sales and service ready agent experiences.

Now part of ManageMy’s ecosystem, Fenris enables seamless data enrichment during the quoting experience with agent portals built for carriers and managing general agents (MGAs). Now exceeding a million API requests processed monthly, Fenris helps insurers deliver smarter quoting workflows that improve accuracy, reduce friction, and drive conversion without adding technical debt.

“ManageMy is solving a critical gap in insurance distribution by helping carriers and MGAs launch digital agent experiences without the need for internal development,” said Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris. “Fenris delivers predictive data and insights that leading insurers rely on to streamline quoting, segment risk, and boost conversion. Our solutions are built for distribution – flexible, fast, and easy to deploy inside any platform – just like ManageMy.”

ManageMy enables carriers to configure, design, and deploy branded agent portals that deliver data carriers usually struggle to access at the point of sale. As a deep front-end, ManageMy connects core systems, data sources, and third-party services into one experience layer — powering the ecosystem of integrations carriers rely on. With Fenris integrated directly into the quote experience, agents now benefit from intelligent prefill and predictive scoring that reduces manual entry, ensures data accuracy, and accelerates time to quote.

“At ManageMy, we’re committed to delivering modern experiences that agents love, without overhauling the carriers’ core systems,” said Josh Hall, head of sales at ManageMy. “Our platform brings together the ecosystem of data and services carriers need, and Fenris is a perfect example — surfacing their powerful insights at the moment of truth for carriers. Together, we make the agent portal experience faster, smarter, effective, and easy to use.”

Fenris' predictive models are continuously monitored, adaptive, and fully managed, offering always-fresh insights that enable risk segmentation, conversion scoring, and dynamic recommendations from quote to bind through renewal. Built specifically for insurance, Fenris helps sales, marketing, and underwriting teams do more with less by delivering intelligence at the moment of engagement.

This latest integration reflects both companies' shared commitment to enabling modern, efficient, and scalable insurance distribution.

About Fenris

Fenris provides predictive data and AI-driven solutions that power faster, smarter decisions in insurance distribution. Its API-first platform delivers real-time insights at every stage of the customer journey from lead acquisition to conversion and retention. Learn more at https://fenrisd.com

About ManageMy

ManageMy is the digital platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs, improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention. For more information, visit: https://managemy.com

