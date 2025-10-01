Governor Mills Statement on Federal Government Shutdown

October 1, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement after the Federal government experienced a lapse in appropriations at the end of Fiscal Year 2025:

"This type of dysfunction is exactly what Maine people can't stand about Washington -- and that's because here in Maine, unlike in Washington, we balance our books, pay our bills, and meet our obligations. It's entirely irresponsible that the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress have shut down the federal government simply because they don't want people across Maine and America to have access to health care and are unwilling to prevent health care costs from skyrocketing further. Now, in addition to denying people vital care, Republicans are pushing our economy closer to the brink, putting critical services at risk, and requiring TSA workers, prison guards and members of the military to work without pay. I do not consider health care to be "an insane policy demand," as some have said. This is not complicated: people want access to affordable health care and they want a government that works. Maine people deserve both, and Republicans should stop standing in the way."

In September, Governor Mills warned the Maine Congressional Delegation that failure to extend the Affordable Care Act enhanced premium tax credit could significantly drive up the costs of health care for tens of thousands of Maine people.