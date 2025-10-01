SJC Launches Content Factori™, an AI Versioning Platform Turning Weeks of Marketing Production into Hours

First-of-its-kind platform is already creating campaigns for major Canadian brands, helping retailers tackle rising production demands and tight budgets.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SJC today launched Content Factori™, a proprietary AI-powered platform that reduces marketing production timelines from weeks to hours, tackling one of the biggest pressures facing Canadian marketers. A first-of-its-kind solution, it is already in-market with major Canadian retailers and purpose-built to help brands create more content at scale while contending with tighter budgets.The platform works by turning raw data into targeted, on-brand creative for omnichannel marketing, including retail flyers, e-commerce, social media and digital signage. This provides marketers with immense speed and scale while preserving the quality they demand.“Content Factori™ was developed over 18 months in direct response to our clients' need to shrink marketing lead times and costs," says Kin-Man Lee, President, SJC Communications Group. "It exponentially scales our production, creative and project management expertise to allow brands to deliver impactful marketing campaigns at scale and faster than ever before. Our clients are already experiencing that impact.”Content Factori™ addresses marketers’ toughest pressures: producing more variations, across more channels, on tighter budgets. By ingesting data such as pricing, images and brand guidelines, the platform automates the creation of unlimited campaign assets, solving a critical bottleneck for retail and CPG brands.Key benefits of Content Factori™ for brands and retailers include:Speed & Efficiency: Cuts production timelines from weeks to hours, getting campaigns to market faster while reducing costs.- Scale & Personalization: Generates campaign variations across stores, regions, languages, and even dialects.- On-Brand Quality: Ensures every asset consistently reflects brand guidelines.- Intelligence: Uses AI to continuously refine campaigns for stronger impact.Content Factori™ is the newest addition to AI Worx, SJC’s suite of AI-enabled creative production services, which also includes AI Blends, 3D visualization and virtual production. Unlike generic AI tools, AI Worx is purpose-built for retail campaigns, with SJC’s creative expertise embedded into every output.“Our hybrid process ensures strategy and creativity are led by people, while AI accelerates execution,” says Sylvie Lamont, Chief Creative Officer, SJC. “With our AI solutions, brands don’t have to choose between speed and creativity; they can have both.”SJC is demonstrating the impact of AI Worx in campaigns for major Canadian brands, using AI-powered tools such as custom environments to turn static assets into dynamic content that save time and production costs.“We had limited budget and only existing assets to work with. SJC adapted them for our market by transforming static images into dynamic creative via AI animation, tailoring the vehicle colour and environment for the Canadian market, and delivering the project quickly and efficiently," says Nicole Tady, Senior Advertising Production Specialist for Hyundai.With decades of creative and production expertise, SJC has been a trusted partner to many of North America’s leading brands, including Walmart Canada, The Brick, Pet Valu and GM. This foundation uniquely positions the company to help marketers harness AI for faster, more impactful campaigns.Book a demo of Content Factori™ and see how it can scale your marketing impact. Visit stjoseph.com/content-factori About SJCSJC is a full-service media, marketing and print company founded in 1956. The company delivers creative production at scale, media and commercial print to connect brands with their audience through storytelling that informs, inspires and drives action. Through full-production creative studios, advertising technology, print infrastructure and distinct media brands, SJC partners with clients across North America to meet their evolving marketing needs. Its media portfolio includes Chatelaine, Toronto Life, Maclean’s, FASHION, HELLO! Canada and Today’s Parent, reaching more than 23 million Canadians each month across print, digital, video, social and events. Visit stjoseph.comFor more information: Marta Tsimicalis, Director of Communications, SJC; marta.tsimicalis@stjoseph.com

