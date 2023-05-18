Maclean’s launches the Best Places to Eat in Canada
Chris Nuttall-Smith, Top Chef Canada judge and renowned food writer, provides a tour of the country’s most magical restaurants
When the editors of Maclean’s decided to give readers a joy-filled survey of the best places to eat across the country, Chris was the obvious person for the job.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maclean’s is thrilled to announce today the release of its May/June cover story highlighting the 20 Best Places to Eat in Canada, as inspired by Top Chef Canada judge Chris Nuttall-Smith’s cross-country tour. The special feature is available on newsstands now and at macleans.ca.
“When the editors of Maclean’s decided to give readers a joy-filled survey of the best places to eat across the country, Chris was the obvious person for the job,” says Sarah Fulford, editor-in-chief of Maclean’s. “Lucky for us, he agreed and spent the last six months eating his way across the country to provide a list that is a mix of high-end and affordable, casual and fancy, trendy and classic.”
Chris, a former food critic for Toronto Life and the Globe and Mail and a resident judge for Top Chef Canada, has also just published his first book: Cook It Wild, a collection of recipes for prep-ahead fireside meals on wilderness camping adventures.
“Between January and March, I travelled, and ate, from St. John’s, Newfoundland, to Ucluelet, B.C., in search of the most exceptional, joyful, delicious restaurants in Canada,” says Chris Nuttall-Smith. “The list is totally subjective of course. And though it includes several places you may already know, I'm proud to say it’s got a few standout restaurants that haven't historically been seen as ‘list material.’”
Also featuring spectacular photography from John Cullen, the 2023 list marks the first time Maclean’s has published an ambitious survey of the country’s restaurants since 2012. The list includes two restaurants in St. John’s, Newfoundland, three on the West Coast, and 15 in between.
“If you’re traveling this summer and you find yourself in a Canadian city that isn’t your own, you’ll know where to eat,” says Fulford.
