American Behavioral Clinics Now Offering SPRAVATO® Esketamine Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression in SE Wisconsin

Revolutionary Nasal Spray Treatment Provides Rapid Relief for Depression – Available at its Mequon & Oak Creek Clinics

Depression affects millions, but for those with treatment-resistant cases, finding relief can feel impossible. SPRAVATO® esketamine therapy is a beacon of hope.” — David Winston

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Behavioral Clinics is proud to announce the launch of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) therapy, a groundbreaking FDA-approved nasal spray treatment for treatment-resistant depression and major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation. Now available at our Mequon & Oak Creek Clinics in Southeastern Wisconsin, this innovative esketamine treatment offers rapid relief and new hope for individuals seeking effective depression care.

In a significant advancement for mental health care in Wisconsin, American Behavioral Clinics today announced the introduction of SPRAVATO® therapy at its Mequon & Oak Creek Clinics. This revolutionary esketamine nasal spray represents a game-changer for patients with treatment-resistant depression, providing faster symptom relief than traditional antidepressants and targeting the brain's glutamate system for enhanced efficacy.

"Depression affects millions, but for those with treatment-resistant cases, finding relief can feel impossible. SPRAVATO® esketamine therapy is a beacon of hope, offering rapid results and reduced side effects when combined with conventional antidepressants," said David Winston, Director of Operations at American Behavioral Clinics. "Our compassionate team is thrilled to bring this cutting-edge treatment to Southeastern Wisconsin, empowering patients to reclaim their lives."

Unlike standard antidepressants that primarily focus on serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine, SPRAVATO® works by modulating glutamate – the brain's most abundant neurotransmitter. This unique mechanism can lead to quicker improvements, including decreased suicidal thoughts, the formation of new neural pathways, and breakthrough progress even after previous treatments have failed. Administered as an outpatient nasal spray under medical supervision, sessions are convenient, lasting about two hours, with patients required to remain at the clinic for monitoring.

Eligibility for SPRAVATO® therapy includes adults diagnosed with treatment-resistant depression or major depressive disorder with acute suicidal ideation or behavior, per FDA guidelines. American Behavioral Clinics pairs this therapy with oral antidepressants for optimal, synergistic results, ensuring a personalized approach tailored to each patient's needs.

As a leader in behavioral health, American Behavioral Clinics continues to expand its suite of services, including psychiatric evaluations, therapy, medication management, and specialized programs. This addition underscores our commitment to evidence-based, innovative care in a supportive environment.

American Behavioral Clinics is led by Dr. Jim Winston, featured in the 2025 Top Doctors issues of Milwaukee Magazine and MKE Lifestyle Magazine and voted among Milwaukee's Top 3 Best Psychiatrists, leads a multidisciplinary team of board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse prescribers, psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, and alcohol and drug counselors – all dedicated to fostering healing and resilience.

Our recent recognition with the Milwaukee Best of 2025 Award for Psychiatrists from BusinessRate, based on a 4.5-star rating from 437 Google reviews, reflects the trust our patients place in us. With locations serving Greater Milwaukee and beyond, we're making advanced treatments, such as SPRAVATO® therapy, accessible to those who need them most.

For more information on SPRAVATO® therapy in Wisconsin or to schedule a consultation, visit www.americanbehavioralclinics.com/programs-services/esketamine-spravato-therapy/ or contact our Mequon Clinic at (262) 241-3231 or our Oak Creek Clinic at (414) 877-4595. Call today to get directions to your nearest location and take the first step toward relief.

American Behavioral Clinics is a premier provider of comprehensive mental health services in Wisconsin, offering compassionate, evidence-based care across multiple locations in Milwaukee, Madison, and Southeastern Wisconsin. From psychiatric care to therapy and innovative treatments like esketamine therapy, we empower individuals and families to achieve mental wellness and their best selves. Learn more at www.americanbehavioralclinics.com.

